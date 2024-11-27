Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will return to its home floor for the first time in nearly two weeks for a Wednesday matinee.

The No. 7 Vols (6-0), fresh off of an impressive showing in The Bahamas where they beat Virginia and Baylor in back-to-back days to win the Baha Mar Championship, host UT Martin (2-4) at Food City Center in their last tune-up before the ACC/SEC Challenge vs. Syracuse next week.

Tennessee has dominated through the month of November. The Vols rank second in defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 89.4 points per 100 possessions according to KenPom and are 10th nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to just 58.0 points per game.

On the offensive end, Tennessee's scoring production has seen little drop off after the departure of Dalton Knecht for the NBA. Transfer Chaz Lanier has made an immediate impact, leading the team in scoring with 17.7 points per game through six games.

Lanier sparked the Vols' second half rout of Virginia and then scored 25 points in the first half against Baylor the next day, helping the Vols' out to a commanding lead that they held the rest of the way.

The Skyhawks, who have lost four-straight games since starting the season 2-0, are tied for 171st in points allowed, giving up more than 70 per game and are averaging 73.7 points on the offensive end.

Here is a closer look at the match up.