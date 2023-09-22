Opportunity presents itself for Tennessee on Saturday. Coming off a 29-16, SEC-opening loss at Florida a week ago, the No. 23 Vols (2-1) host UTSA (1-2) at Neyland Stadium, looking to shake off an uncharacteristic start offensively. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Penalties, dropped passes and a struggling offensive line has hindered Tennessee's ability to replicate the success it had during an 11-win season a year ago but the Vols enter the weekend as 21.5-point favorites vs. a Roadrunners team that has had their own share of issues through three weeks. Here is a closer look at the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: UTSA (1-2) at No. 23 Tennessee (2-1) Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville When: Saturday | 4 p.m. ET TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; Derek Mason, analyst; Taylor Davis, reporter) ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 86.3% Line: Tennessee -21.5 Series History: First meeting

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee is 13-3 at Neyland Stadium under Josh Heupel, outscoring opponents 738-339 in those games. The Vols enter Saturday with a 10-game home win streak, their longest streak since winning 23-straight between 1996-2000. -- Through three games, Tennessee has had seven players make their first career starters with the Vols with three on offense in running back Jaylen Wright, tackle John Campbell Jr. and guard Andrej Karic. On defense, linebacker Elijah Herring has made two-straight starts while defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally started vs. Florida last week. -- Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III had his streak of 248 consecutive passes without an interception snapped in the first half against Florida. It was his first interception since transferring from Michigan in 2021. It was the ninth-longest streak in SEC history. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Can Tennessee bounce back vs. UTSA? -- Milton has thrown at least one touchdown pass in seven consecutive games and has completed at least one pass of 50-plus yards in eight of his last 12 games. He connected with Bru McCoy for a 55-yard touchdown vs. Florida. -- Tennessee will play UTSA for the first time in program history. The Roadrunners began playing football in 2011. The Vols hold a 44-4 all-time record vs. teams currently in the American Athletic Conference.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB Stats: 62-of-97 passing, 716 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 49.5 QBR Jaylen Wright, RB Stats: 41 carries, 296 yards, 7.2 YPC Bru McCoy, WR Stats: 12 receptions, 166 yards, 1 TD Aaron Beasley, LB Stats: 20 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 TFL THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Previewing UTSA with Stephen Whitaker of BirdsUp.com UTSA: Frank Harris, QB Stats: 44-of-73 passing, 423 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT, 46.6 QBR Eddie Lee Marburger, QB Stats: 17-of-26 passing, 239 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 50.4 QBR Kevorian Barnes, RB Stats: 51 carries, 245 yards, 1 TD, 4.8 YPC Joshua Cephus, WR Stats: 24 receptions, 247 yards, 2 TDs

BY THE NUMBERS

205.5: The average number of rushing yards Tennessee has posted in three games, which ranked second in the SEC and 25th nationally. 2: The ranking for total rushing yards by Jaylen Wright among league running backs this season. Wright has rushed for nearly 300 yards with 7.2 yards per carry. He ranks only behind Mississippi State running back Woody Marks. 32: The number of tackles for loss that the Tennessee defense has recorded this season. It ranks second in the FBS. Linebacker Aaron Beasley leads the team with 7.0 TFL for 30 yards. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaways: Vols' run game looks to regroup after Florida performance 12: The ranking of Tennessee's offense on third down conversions among SEC teams. The Vols have struggled to extend drives in its first three games, converting just 40% on their third downs. 383.0: The average number of total yards for the UTSA offense in three games. The Roadrunners ranked 73rd in the FBS in total offense and average 5.42 yards per play. 128.7: The average number of rushing yards the UTSA defense has allowed this season. The Roadrunners are relinquishing nearly three yards per attempt.

STORYLINES