Tennessee vs. Western Carolina: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee emerged from its three-game stretch against power conference teams unscathed and still the No. 1 team in college basketball.

The Vols (10-0) beat Syracuse soundly at home, held off Miami with a strong close in Madison Square Garden and when they faced their toughest challenger to date on the road at Illinois, Jordan Gainey laid in a shot at the buzzer to remain unbeaten.

Now, Tennessee returns to its home floor for the first time in two weeks to begin its final non-conference stretch against Western Carolina (3-6) at Food City Center on Tuesday.

The Vols are an overwhelming favorite at 38 points and in position to remain perfect by the time the tip-off SEC play against Arkansas in a few weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.