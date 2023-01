Tennessee has lost another wide receiver to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Walker Merrill – who was a sophomore for the Vols this past season – announced his plans to transfer from the program on Wednesday morning by posting a message to his Instagram page.

"I want to thank God, my coaches and Vol Nation for a great two years in Knoxville," Merrill wrote. "My time there will always be cherished. I gave everything I had to the program and gained a lot of great memories, friendships and experiences.

After many thoughts and prayers with family and mentors, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. To my teammates: love you, mean it!"