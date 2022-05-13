Tennessee wins SEC regular-season title

Tennessee won its first SEC regular-season title in 27 years on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols did so by beating Georgia 9-2 to secure a series win over the Bulldogs. That win secured at least a share of the title. When Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 9-6 later in the evening, the title became Tennessee's outright.

"At the end of the 30 games, there's five or six little things you'd like to check and if you can somehow get to co-, or outright, you've checked almost all of them," Tony Vitello said following the game. "We've checked a lot of boxes.

"The number I like better is we won each series here for the first time since there's been five home series. And I say we, as in Vol Nation. They're here every series. I'm really proud of that. It's a group of effort."

Tennessee currently holds a 5.5-game lead over second-place Arkansas, who still has five games to play.

The Vols' SEC title is the fourth in program history. They also won in 1951 and then in back-to-back seasons in 1994 and 1995.

For this year's team, however, it's an accomplishment they'll reflect on at the end of the season.

“I think the vibe in the locker room is basically we can celebrate after the season is completely over," UT catcher Evan Russell said. "No matter what happens, no matter what we accomplish, good or bad, I think we can save the celebrations for when it is all over."

Tennessee has now won eight series this season after securing a series win over Georgia. UT is coming off its first series loss of the season, losing two of three to Kentucky in Lexington last weekend.

The Vols will go for the sweep of Georgia on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.