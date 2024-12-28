Tennessee WR, former 5-star Mike Matthews to enter transfer portal

The freshman wide receiver is the latest Vols player to enter the transfer portal since the season ended in a loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff last week, making the decision within in the final hour of portal, which is slated to close at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Mike Matthews , once Tennessee 's prize recruit in the 2024 signing class, will play elsewhere next season.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Matthews was Tennessee's lone five-star signee in its previous recruiting cycle, picking the Vols over several high-profile suitors after a standout prep career at Parkview High School in Georgia.

Tennessee coaches raved about Matthews after he arrived on campus as an early enrollee last December and into fall camp. He made his college debut in the Vols' 71-0 win over Kent State on Sept. 14, totaling two catches for 35 yards and a his first career touchdown.

Matthews' role in the offense was limited for much of the season, but his contributions picked up late in the year. He has three receptions for 30 yards and another touchdown at Vanderbilt and factored into the rotation in the playoff game at Ohio State after a number of receivers entered the portal.

He accounted for seven receptions for 90 yards and two scores in 11 games.

Matthews was in position to start next season, but his departure leaves Tennessee with even more questions on offense after losing Squirrel White, Kaleb Webb, Chas Nimrod, Nathan Leacock and Nate Spillman to transfer and veterans Bru McCoy and Dont'e Thornton Jr., who are out of eligibility.

The Vols have had 13 scholarship players enter the portal since it opened earlier this month.