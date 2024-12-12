Tennessee WR Nate Spillman plans to enter transfer portal

Another Tennessee wide receiver intends to exit the program.
Nate Spillman, who was a redshirt freshman this past season, will enter the transfer portal after two seasons in the program.
He will have three years to eligibility remaining.
A former three-star prospect from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Spillman was part of the Vols’ 2023 signing class.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Spillman redshirted his first season at Tennessee one year ago and appeared in four games in 2024.
He did not record any stats.
Spillman is the brother of freshman linebacker Edwin Spillman.
Tennessee has had nine players enters the portal since it opened on Dec. 8. Spillman is the fourth wide receiver to transfer, joining Kaleb Webb, Chad Nimrod and Nathan Leacock.
The current portal window closes on Dec. 28.
The ninth-seed Vols play at 8-seed Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN).
