News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 14:37:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Terrance Ferguson talks Vols offer, offense with VQ

Eric Cain • VolQuest
Staff
@_Cainer
I'm Eric, but you may know me as Cainer on the radio. Writing was my first passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Feel free to reach out anytime and be sure to follow my work on twitter.

Tennessee has a need at wide receiver moving forward and the Vols extended another scholarship offer to a 2021 prospect.Terrance Ferguson (6-foot-5, 220) probably won’t be a traditional wide receiv...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}