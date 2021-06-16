Tevis Metcalf jumps on Vols' radar after solid camp showing
Tevis Metcalf was one of many underclassmen on campus for the June 1st camp at Tennessee.
He’s a 2024 athlete from Birmingham, Ala. who stands in at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. And if the name sounds familiar, you’re on to something as he’s the cousin of Seattle Seahawks star, D.K. Metcalf.
“I feel like I performed well. It was a good camp,” the Spain Park standout said. “Coach Martinez is a very precise coach when it comes to technique so I learned a lot of breaks that will help me. I learned a lot from him.”
Metcalf was in school during the session. He’s a young athlete who calls the defensive backfield home – but who also plays wide receiver and a little bit of running back. The rising sophomore displayed some serious athleticism at the camp and runs well, using his speed to his advantage.
Tevis’s older brother, T.J. Metcalf, is a 2023 defensive back who the Vols have already offered. Tennessee invited the older brother to camp for further evaluation and that opened the door for Josh Heupel and staff who get their first eyes on Tevis as well.
“They invited him to come up here so they could see both of us up close,” Metcalf said. “They got to see how we are built and how we run and stuff like that. We both talked to coach [Rodney] Garner before the workout and we’ve talked with coach Martinez a lot after.”
Coming from a football family, the 2024 prospect has the luxury of watching his cousin play on Sundays and observe his brother going through the recruiting process in the class just ahead. With ample ability, though raw at the time, the younger Metcalf will soon see his profile raised.
Coming into the camp day at Tennessee, Tevis didn’t have an offer. That changed soon after when Alabama A&M became his first. This all comes following a fall season where he was the only freshman to play on the varsity squad.
“I feel like I have a lot to offer a program,” Matcalf said. “I have great athleticism and run really well. I am strong for my size and can play every position on the field.
“I don’t know much about Tennessee, but from what I’ve seen today, I really like the coaching staff and the campus is so beautiful,” Metcalf concluded. “It would be neat to have the opportunity to play here every day.”
The underclassman will jump on many program’s radar this summer as camp season continues. Metcalf plans to camp several more times in June with Virginia Tech likely being the next stop. Tennessee will continue to have the Metcalf brothers on its board moving forward after an impressive camp.