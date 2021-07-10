Texas ATH Jaden Platt picks up Tennessee offer

Jaden Platt of Haslet, Texas is an intriguing prospect.

The former quarterback-turned-pass catcher has already faced some adversity in his career and has yet to even play a varsity snap. Still, the 2023 recruit is racking up the offers and is fresh off performing at The Opening where receivers and tight ends catch passes from quarterbacks competing in the Elite 11.

Tennessee offered the utility man earlier this week and will certainly have its eyes on him this fall.

“I spoke with coach [Alex] Golesh and he asked about me and my family – just trying to develop a relationship with me,” Platt told Volquest. “After a long talk, he said he wanted to offer me a full-athletic scholarship.

“I was excited. I’ve been watching Tennessee and always wanted to go there. One of my assistant coaches actually sent some of my film to coach Golesh. He said he watched it and was very impressed with how well I move, considering my size and strength.”

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete began watching the Vols when Josh Dobbs quarterbacked the team. At the time, Platt was still playing quarterback and even then, knew what he wanted to study in school.

“I want to study Aerospace Engineering,” the prospect said. “That’s what I want to do and seeing him there doing that and playing football – it inspired me. He even went to the league.”