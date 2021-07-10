Texas ATH Jaden Platt picks up Tennessee offer
Jaden Platt of Haslet, Texas is an intriguing prospect.
The former quarterback-turned-pass catcher has already faced some adversity in his career and has yet to even play a varsity snap. Still, the 2023 recruit is racking up the offers and is fresh off performing at The Opening where receivers and tight ends catch passes from quarterbacks competing in the Elite 11.
Tennessee offered the utility man earlier this week and will certainly have its eyes on him this fall.
“I spoke with coach [Alex] Golesh and he asked about me and my family – just trying to develop a relationship with me,” Platt told Volquest. “After a long talk, he said he wanted to offer me a full-athletic scholarship.
“I was excited. I’ve been watching Tennessee and always wanted to go there. One of my assistant coaches actually sent some of my film to coach Golesh. He said he watched it and was very impressed with how well I move, considering my size and strength.”
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete began watching the Vols when Josh Dobbs quarterbacked the team. At the time, Platt was still playing quarterback and even then, knew what he wanted to study in school.
“I want to study Aerospace Engineering,” the prospect said. “That’s what I want to do and seeing him there doing that and playing football – it inspired me. He even went to the league.”
Platt played quarterback his whole life before suffering an elbow injury his freshman season. He wasn’t allowed to throw for a while but was able to play wide receiver. As a sophomore fully healed, quarterback didn’t ‘feel right’ anymore so a move to wide receiver came about.
“It’s always felt more natural for me to catch rather than throw,” Platt said. “I wasn’t ready for varsity at the time, and we don’t really play sophomores, so I continued to rep and work on my craft. Now as a rising junior, I’m ready to go.”
With his size and weight, Platt will line up in several places. He’s a receiving threat but projects to take snaps on the line as a tight end as well.
“Catching is my strength but I will do whatever and will probably do a lot,” the athlete said. “I will play with a hand in the dirt often but will be used more as a receiving target. I will block because we have to keep the other teams honest.”
Platt camped at Iowa State, Texas Tech, Texas and Texas A&M this summer and boasts offers from those programs as well as Florida State, Oklahoma State, Stanford and now Tennessee. The invitation to California for The Opening came following the Stanford offer in mid-June.
“It was such a great experience for me. I was able to catch passes from some of the top-quarterbacks in the country,” Platt reflected. “The competition was top-notch. It was a great experience and we all learned a lot.”
Platt’s recruiting will likely heat up over the next calendar year and distance is said to not be a factor for the Lone Star State native. A solid football program is something the athlete is looking for, but it’s not everything that will make up his decision when it’s all said and done.
“I’m looking for a place that treats me like family and somewhere that I can call a second home,” Platt concluded. “I’m looking for coaches I can talk to about anything. A solid program is important because I want to win. And education is very important because I want to obtain a degree that is powerful and can set me up for the future.”
Platt will compete for V.R. Eaton High School this fall.