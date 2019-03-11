Longview, Texas quarterback Haynes King got an offer from Tennessee back in January. Since then, he's been hoping to make his way to Knoxville to checkout the Vols and in the midst of spring break, he finally found the time.

"It was a good day," King said. "I got to talk to coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, coach (Jim) Chaney and coach (Chris) Weinke. I got to watch some football today and that was good. I liked how they got after it and how they got after the players. I've always been around that type of coaching."

King is the son of a coach, and so watching how coaches interact with their teams is something that comes natural. He was accompanied on the trip by his dad, and the elder King liked what he saw.

"He liked it," King said of his dad. “He expected it to be really good and everything we saw today is what we expected."

Hoping to sign two quarterbacks in the 2020 class, Tennessee made sure King knew that he was high on its priority list to join Harrison Bailey in the quarterback room at Tennessee.

"Their goal is to win a national championship," King said. "They want to improve day by day. I like coach Chaney a lot. He's got a great background and he knows his stuff. My dad and I like his personality.

"He just talks about all that goes into playing quarterback and the expectations they have. Just those types of things."