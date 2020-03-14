Cedar Hill, Texas quarterback Kaidon Salter had been looking forward to checking out Tennessee for several weeks. Thursday he made his way to Knoxville to get a closer look at Jeremy Pruitt and his Vols. So what did he find?

"I really enjoyed everything," Salter said. "Talking to the coaches like coach Pruitt, coach Weinke and coach Chaney were all great people. Watching how the coached in practice and seeing the campus was real nice. Just the whole staff was nice, but those main three were the top coaches I talked to the whole day."

Salter made the long trip up from the Lonestar state and after he arrived on and off campus recruiting was suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.Since he was already on campus he was allowed to finish his visit which included seeing Tennessee practice on Thursday afternoon.

"That was really important," Salter said. "I wanted to see how they coached and they have an offensive coordinator and a quarterback coach and most schools only have one coach who does both rules. Sitting there watching coach Weinke coaching up the quarterbacks after each play and telling them what they did wrong and how they need to improve and what they did well was really big. I loved how they coached out there."