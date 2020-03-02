Let’s take a look back at a 5-0 week and look ahead to the Vols last week before SEC play begins.

Tennessee’s baseball team stayed unbeaten on the season picking up five wins on the week. Tennessee dominated its midweek opponents by a score of 27-2. The Vols swept their weekend series against George Washington thanks to another strong weekend from the bullpen.

1.-Veterans making big impacts- I’ve written a lot this year about the Vols young bats and specifically the sophomore class that’s made a big jump from last season to this year.

But you shouldn’t ignore a trio of Tennessee upperclassmen who are off to a hot start and that continued this weekend.

Luc Lipcius is finally healthy after missing most of the last two seasons to injury. Lipcius is off to a hot start this season hitting .321 with two homers and 12 RBIs. The junior continued his good play at the plate this weekend going 3-for-8 with four walks, a homer and six RBIs.

Zach Daniels has made a huge jump from his first two seasons looking like a much more complete hitter as he’s become a fixture in the Vols’ lineup. This weekend wasn’t Daniels biggest of the year, but he still went 3-for-9 with a walk. Daniels is hitting .368 this season with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Daniels has solidified himself as an everyday starter and has been a fixture at the two spot in the Vols’ lineup.

Pete Derkay started the season looking buried on the depth chart, but the senior has made the most of his opportunities raking in pinch hit opportunities before earning three starts this weekend.

Derkay took advantage of his opportunities in the DH role going 4-for-9 with three walks and two RBIs, including the go-ahead hit in Saturday’s 7-3 win.

Derkay is now hitting .633 on the season with 11 RBIs in 18 at-bats.





2. -Bullpen dominance continues- For the second straight weekend Tennessee’s bullpen didn’t allow anything.

The group gave up no runs or walks and seven hits in 14 innings of action.

Jackson Leath was absolutely dominant on the mound in relief Sunday posting a scoreless four innings. The junior college transfer allowed only two baserunners while striking out six. Leath’s mid 90s sinker was giving the Colonials all types of problems as he successfully kept it in the zone.

Redmond Walsh and Sean Hunley continued their fantastic starts with another strong weekend. Pitching two innings out of the bullpen and two innings in his Sunday start, Hunley turned in four scoreless innings allowing only two baserunners.

The Mt. Juliet native has yet to give up a run this season while allowing just four hits and two walks in 13 innings.

Redmond Walsh once again looks like one of the SEC’s best bullpen arms and he was strong in long relief Saturday. Walsh pitched the final five innings, shutting down a hot Colonial’s offense allowing only two baserunners while throwing only 47 pitches.

The duo has been truly elite so far this season. The two will certainly come back to earth when the competition improves, but no runs and six hits in 22.1 innings is a pretty dominant start.





3. -Soularie starting to return to form- All SEC outfielder Alerick Soularie had a slow start to his junior campaign. Soularie didn’t get a hit the first weekend and was solid in his second weekend.

This week Soularie started to look like the player he was a year ago hitting two homers and working his batting average up to .243 and his on-base percentage up to .408.

Soularie went 7-for-17 on the week with a RBI in every game and two walks.

Tony Vitello talked about a better, more relaxed approach from Soularie on the week, noting that the Texas native was pressing to open the season.

"Extreme difference in effort,” Vitello said. “His two home runs are probably the two swings he's had the least effort with. Now, we ask our guys to swing with conviction, but with the definition I come up with it has some looseness and freedom of movement, not forcing the issue. He really tried to force the issue coming out of the gate."

Soularie has also been a reliable defender for Tennessee this season playing five positions for the Vols serving as the ultimate utility man.



