In less than two weeks Neyland Stadium will see its first semblance of a game since November and its last until September.

Tennessee will wrap up spring practices with the Orange and White Game and fans–undoubtedly starved for football on the heels of an 11-win season–will show up to watch the Vols play against each other.

This version of Tennessee's annual spring scrimmage will be much like the others before it. It will provide those in attendance with a very small sample size of what awaits them in five months.

Joe Milton III will lead the starting offense. He'll toss a few touchdowns and make mistakes that some fans and pundits will likely read too much into. Highly touted freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava will make a few head-turning plays that may stir up a quarterback controversy that doesn't exist. At least one newcomer on either side of the ball will score or make a key play that will provide plenty of postgame fodder and a some unrealistic expectations.

That will be it until fall camp starts in August, after all and the Big Orange faithful need something to talk about until quarterbacks, freshman phenoms and what's going on at those closed practices creep back up into everyday conversation before Tennessee opens it season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2.



This will be the case after every major college football program completes its spring games in the coming weeks.

But talking is what the offseason is for.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze offered up one talking point about spring football earlier this week, one that isn't new but has found its way back into the conversation: spring football games against actual opponents.

"I just think it would be great for the sport," Freeze told reporters on Monday. "I think it'd be awesome. NFL gets to scrimmage against each other, high schools get to scrimmage against each other. For the life of me, I don't understand why we haven't gotten to that point where we can pull that off."

It would certainly be entertaining.

The obvious scrimmage rules would still be in place such as quarterbacks wearing non-contact jerseys and other aspects meant to limit injuries.

The outcome of the game would be meaningless, so there would be no need to dive into the playbook, expose anything of significance or put players in situations of high risk, which is how spring games are already played.

Like anything else, there's pros and cons to the idea, but it's hard to argue that getting to see nearly a month of spring practice accumulate in something as close to a real live game that anyone is going to see until August would be rewarding.

Should college football ever go that route, here are some potential spring game matchups for Tennessee.