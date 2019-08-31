Finally, the wait is over. It’s time for the Vols to kickoff the 2019 season as they host Georgia State. What’s the biggest keys for Tennessee as they kickoff the second year of the Jeremy Pruitt era?

Here are four in our weekly Cheat Sheet.

Start fast — A year ago, the competition was very different with West Virginia. But it was an ugly start. Tennessee lost 15 yards on its first offensive possession and on its first defensive possession gave up a field goal. A year later, the Vols return more experience on offense starting with Jim Chaney and defensively, they have a greater understanding of the system.

And obviously the competition is different, which means getting off to a fast start should be easier.

So the expectation should be for the Vols to get out of the blocks quickly.

2. Be physical — It’s the only message the offensive line has heard from offensive coordinator Jim Chaney this camp. He’s screamed, pleaded and implored the offensive front to be more explosive off the ball, finish blocks and play with more hand violence. Who knows what combinations Chaney and offensive line coach Will Friend will play today. We don’t know how Trey Smith will be with limited contact this preseason, but we know the expectation Chaney has for his offensive line and it’s all about being physical.

That physicality however doesn’t just apply to the offensive line. It applies everywhere. It’s been the message for the entire team.

For the defense, it’s about being physical and tackling better. The coaches have shown the defense how poor the tackling was in the Miami-Florida game last week. Tennessee won’t be perfect on either side of the ball which is ok, what Jeremy Pruitt and his staff won’t be ok with is if the team doesn’t play with a level of physicality.

3. End it early — Pruitt said this week they would be simple on both sides of the ball so the team would play fast. Pruitt wants to play a lot of players and work on plenty of things. But in order to accomplish all they want to accomplish they need to day any drama out of the game early. The Panthers have some athletes but they were manhandled all last year.

The Vols are nearly a four-touchdown favorite so handle business and don’t allow any second half drama.

If they end it early then it allows for plenty of snaps for the newcomers and gives the coaches plenty of tape to see how guys handle things.

4. Be mentally sound — One offensive criticism is that this team has laid the ball on the ground too much. They have had too many pre-snap penalties. Chaney calls it playing clean.

Game one’s are rarely clean. There will be mental busts on both sides of the ball especially with newcomers, but how much can this limit those mistakes. Can Henry To’o’To’o handle calling the defense? How does Derrick Ansley handle his first game calling a defense? How does Jarrett Guarantano manage the game with new responsibilities? The are all questions to key an eye on later this afternoon.

If Tennessee is going to keep things simple in the plan then the Vols mental mistakes should be reduced. But everyone knows season openers are the biggest unknown of the year for everyone.