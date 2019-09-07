It’s hard to say week two is a must win, but for the Vols after last weeks shocking loss to Georgia State, tonight’s match-up with BYU feels like a must win. What’s the key to get a win? Here are four in our weekly Cheat Sheet.

1. Get lined up — Of all the things Jeremy Pruitt and his players have said following the Vols loss to Georgia State, the most concerning issue was the defense’s inability to get lined up.

“There were lots of times we were lined up in the game where how we lined up based off the schematic scheme they ran, we didn’t have a chance,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt admitted. “The first thing we have to do is get lined up.”

You can bet BYU will try to formation Tennessee into bad alignments. Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott said they found flaws in their off-season film study that they felt they could exploit. Tennessee must fix those flaws and get lined up.





2. Run the football — Pruitt said the score last week dictated getting away from the run game. That’s not really true considering Tennessee led in the fourth quarter. Tennessee just got away from it. For Jarrett Guarantano and this offense to be successful it needs a semblance of a run game. No one expects this team to be a dominant rushing team, but they have to commit to running the ball some to take some of the pressure off of Guarantano. Now it might have to be a creative attack with fly sweeps, draws, etc, but they have to commit to running the football more and the run game has to have a pulse.





3. Limit QB legs — Against Utah in the season opener, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson had his share of struggles throwing two costly interceptions in a 30-12 loss. One thing Wilson did do and has done in his young career is use his legs. BYU will roll him out and move him around. Wilson is also not afraid to take off and run. Against the Utes, Wilson had 7 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Last week, Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington gave the Vols problems with his legs rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Tennessee must be better at defending the quarterback runs.





4. Take care of the rock — General Neyland’s Maxims rarely turn out to be wrong. The one that is always right is that the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win. Tennessee made a ton of mistakes on both sides of the ball. None bigger than the offensive turnovers. Tennessee lost two fumbles, threw an interception and Georgia State turned them into 17 points. There has been talk all pre-season about the team fumbling the ball too much in scrimmages. If Tennessee’s offense is going to have a chance to improve it has to start with taking care of the football.