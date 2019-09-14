After a stunning 0-2 start, the worse since 1988, no one expected Tennessee to be here. With a gauntlet of SEC games on the horizon, the Vols look for win number one as they host Chattanooga. Here are four keys to getting a win in our weekly Cheat Sheet.

Have the want to — A week ago, Tennessee was emotionally ready to play after being flat for the season opener against Georgia State. Pruitt’s team played hard and the crowd gave them energy to feed off of in a night game. That was last week. Today it’s a noon kickoff against Chattanooga. It’s hot, the crowd will be smaller, less enthusiastic, and this team will have to create their own juice. After a disappointing start can the leadership on this team do that have this team ready to play.

Win the turnover battle —I know it can be written every week as a key, but it’s a big key for the Vols who have a small margin for error. Tennessee’s defense must start getting their hands on the ball and the offensive must protect it more. Jarrett Guarantano has two interceptions in two games. He’s had one called back on a penalty and is fortunate not to have at least a couple more. Tennessee fumbled in week one and they have failed on fourth down in 4 of 5 tries.

Defensively, they have created one takeaway in eight quarters. Tennessee must start winning the turnover margin if they are going to find the win column.

Run effectively — A week ago, BYU gave up the edge all night long. Tennessee took advantage running the stretch play for over 200 yards. The Vol offense must continue to build on the run game. Moving forward, Tennessee won’t be able to easily get the edge on opponents. They have to be able to run it between the tackles, especially in short yardage situations.

The offensive front is closer to getting their five guys. That must continue. They also have to effectively run the football to take some of the burden off Guarantano who’s struggled through two games.

Win in the redzone — It’s been a struggle to find the end zone after getting in the redzone. The Vols don’t have a rushing touchdown from inside the 20. Five of their 10 redzone runs have gone for 1 yard or less. Guarantano has been careless with the football and is fortunate not to have a redzone interception as balls have been tipped, a defensive penalty wiped off an interception and Jauan Jennings stole the ball from a defender for six. In eight trips, only four have resulted in touchdowns.