After cruising to a shutout win last week, Tennessee jumps into the SEC frying pan with first of a gauntlet of games against top 10 teams. Here are four keys to pulling off the upset in the swamp in our weekly Cheat Sheet.

1. Win first down on offense and defense - The best thing Florida’s defense does is rush the passer. The Gators have 16 sacks in 3 games this season. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham loves to blitz and be super aggressive. That attacking style is much easier when offense is in third and long. Tennessee must avoid those situations on Saturday. To do that, they must be successful on first down plays not allowing the Gator defense to just pin their ears back and attack. Of Tennessee’s 10 third down plays last week against Chattanooga, half of them were 3rd and 6 or longer. That’s a recipe for disaster today.

Conversely, Tennessee’s defense must stop the run on first down and must force Florida into third and long situations. Against Georgia State, Jeremy Pruitt’s defense gave up right at five yards a play on first down. Chattanooga averaged 3.6 yards a play on first down and had six first down snaps of 5 yards or more. The Vols must put the pressure on quarterback Kyle Trask and that starts by getting him in uncomfortable down and distances. In order to do that, Tennessee’s defense must win on first down.

2. Win on the perimeter —It’s the yearly question. Can Tennessee beat press man coverage to have success in the passing game. Unfortunately too often the last 20 years they have not been about to win those one on one situations on the outside. Can a group of veteran receivers do it this year against a Gator secondary that has struggled in coverage. Florida had a tough time against Miami who drew several interference penalties. Florida had a tough time last week against Kentucky winning 50-50 balls.

Can Tennessee win success outside in not only the passing game but the running game as well? The last two games, Tennessee has found success and lived on the stretch play and perimeter runs. They this revamped offensive line who will make their second straight start together get the run game to the corner with any kind of success? If you take out the sack yardage, Florida is giving up 125 yards a game on the ground so they haven’t been great against the run. In order to pull off the upset, Tennessee has to find some run game success.

3. Keep JG upright — All week long there’s been plenty of talk about the Gator’s sack attack defense that leads the nation in sacks. The Gators feasted on Miami with 10 sacks. They have 16 on the season. Can Tennessee hold up off the edge? Can they communicate to pick up blitzes? A year ago, the offensive front struggled to figure out to block with Grantham brought extra people turning the Vol offense into a nightmare. This year they are trying to do it on the road in the SEC with two freshman. A redshirt freshman who got his first real snaps last week and a left guard who doesn’t take contact all week.

Throw in the fact that Guarantano has long been known for holding the ball too long and you have a tall task in front of you. Guarantano has to help out his line and the line has to help Guarantano. To win today, the Vols signal caller needs to remain clean.

4. Win in the redzone — Steve Spurrier said it years ago, you don’t win this game by kicking a bunch of field goals. Tennessee is 11 of 12 in the redzone this years. Only seven of those 12 trips have resulted in touchdowns. Florida has only allowed 5 trips inside the 20 in three games played this season. Trips inside the 20 won’t be easy to come by for the Vols. When they get there, they must get into the end zone and not settle for field goals.





Tennessee’s defense has been ok in the redzone allowing 7 touchdowns in 13 trips and holding opponents to 0 points in four of those 13 visits. The Gators are 12 of 14 in redzone visits in three games.





Pruitt and company must make plays in the redzone forcing Florida to settle for field goals.