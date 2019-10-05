After a bye week, Tennessee jumps into the frying pan of the SEC as they host #3 Georgia as heavy underdogs. Here are four keys to pulling off the upset in our weekly Cheat Sheet.





Survive the start - The Bulldogs have been good out of the gates. Georgia has outscored their first four opponents 34-7 in the first quarter and 104-23 in the first half. The Vols gave up points on the opening drive to Georgia State, and Florida. Tennessee must get out of the gates and survive the start against the Bulldogs high powered offense.





Commit to running the ball and find a little run game success — Tennessee had success running the football against BYU and against Chattanooga. They didn’t run it well against Georgia State or Florida and frankly were’t very committed to it. Against Florida, Tennessee’s running backs had 20 carries and 5 of them came on the Vols last drive where they were running out the clock down 34-3. Against Georgia State, Tennessee’s tailbacks had 20 carries and only 5 in the second half. Georgia is giving up 57 yards a game on the ground. Running the football won’t be easy and won’t yield great success, but Chaney cannot put the whole offense on his quarterbacks, regardless of who’s playing.





Win the turnover battle — Jeremy Pruitt’s defense has forced 9 takeaways in four games and 8 in the last three. The problem is that the Vols have turned it over too much. Tennessee’s offense has 3 fumbles lost, 5 interceptions, and 6 failed fourth down attempts which means they basically turned it over 14 times in four games. To pull off an upset Tennessee must take care of the ball and they must force Georgia into some mistakes. The Bulldogs have four turnovers in four games.





Limit Georgia explosives — In four games Georgia has 18 plays of 25 yards or more. They only had one against Notre Dame, but had four against Vanderbilt. Tennessee’s defense has only given up 6 plays of 25 yards or more. The Vols must keep the ball in front of them and not give up chunk plays making the Bulldogs earn everything they get.