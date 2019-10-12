After another double digit loss that offered some hope at the quarterback position, Tennessee hosts Mississippi State in a huge game. Here are four keys to getting a win in what many feel is the biggest game of the year with our weekly Cheat Sheet.

Finish the game: Going back to the end of last season, Tennessee has struggled to finish games. In five game this season, the Vols have been outscored 71-26 in the second halves this season. On Saturday night, Georgia outscored the Vols 17-0. The Vols simply must play 60 minutes. Whether it’s a lack of depth or coaching adjustments at the half, Tennessee has just not played well in the second half of games. Since Jeremy Pruitt’s arrival Tennessee in SEC play has been outscored in the third and fourth quarter 179-90. The Vols must learn to finish.

Generate something negative on defense: Tennessee only has eight sacks this season. That have just 19 total tackles for loss. Last week against the Bulldogs, the Vols didn’t get near Jake Fromm and Pruitt’s defense finished the night with 2 tackles for loss and now quarterback hurries while Georgia had 11. Mississippi State has given up 11 sacks and 23 total tackles for loss this season. State has also turned it over 9 times in 5 games. Pruitt’s defense must generate some negatives if they are going to get their first SEC win of the year.

Keep chunkin’ it: With Brian Maurer at quarterback, Jim Chaney did Chaney things. He got vertical in the passing game with inside and outside the hash marks. Chaney’s offense had 5 pass completions of 20+ yards. Maurer only had 14 total completions. In the first four games the Vols only had 10 completions of 20+ yards. The bottom line is this offense is going to struggle to drive the ball 75 yards over 11 or 12 plays. They have to have explosive plays. Against Auburn, Mississippi State gave up 8 plays over 20 yards. Tennessee’s offense must generate explosive plays.

Contain the quarterbacks legs: Freshman Garrett Shrader has given the Mississippi State offense what they are accustomed to seeing out of their quarterback. Nick Fitzgerald spent years at State using his legs from the quarterback position. In the first four games, Shrader has rushed for 312 yards and two scores. He had over 100 yards rushing against Kentucky. On the season, Shrader is averaging nearly 7 yards a carry. If Shrader doesn’t play and they go with Tommy Stevens, the quarterback run isn’t as prominent but is still an option. The most mobile quarterback the Vols have faced is Georgia State’s Dan Ellington. Ellington had 61 yards rushing and averaged over 4 yards a carry in the season opener. Mississippi State will run plenty of RPO’s and the Vol defense has to stay disciplined so the quarterbacks legs aren’t the difference.