Tennessee travels to Lexington for a key match up for both the Vols and Kentucky as Jeremy Pruitt’s team seeks win #5. Here are four keys with our weekly Cheat Sheet.

1. Tackle Lynn Bowden, Jr. - The wide receiver turned quarterback due to injury has been Kentucky’s best playmaker by far. Bowden has 499 yards running the last three games. He’s averaging 8 yards a carry and has four touchdowns. Against Missouri he had 204 yards. He’s been Kentucky’s offense that last month with zone read runs and single wing runs. Tennessee tackled really well against UAB. They must have a great night tackling Bowden.





2. Run the football — Kentucky has struggled a bit stopping the run. The Wildcats are giving up nearly 175 yards a game on the ground. Tennessee has been ok running the football. Tennessee rushed for 121 yards in the win over UAB, but the running backs had -11 yards on 32 rushing attempts.





Kentucky comes in stingy in the secondary. The Wildcats have given up four touchdown passes this season and have 5 interceptions giving up 6 yards a completion. Throwing it over the Wildcats head seems pretty hard to do and UAB did a good job taking the vertical shots away from the Vols last week.





3. Nothing cheap — Kentucky has a hard time throwing the football. The Wildcats have 168 yards passing and one touchdown pass in the last three games. In their last three games, Kentucky has 3 touchdowns of 20 yards or more. Tennessee’s defense must make Kentucky earn it and not give them cheap points with a big offensive play or a big play on special teams.





4. Win the turnover battle — In the Vols four wins, Tennessee is +10 in the turnover margin. In their five losses, the Vols are -7. Pruitt talks about it regularly, if you don’t turn it over your chances of winning go up greatly. For this team with a small margin for error, protecting the football is key. Tennessee must win the turnover battle tonight.