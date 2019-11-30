Tennessee looks to send their seniors out on a winning note and end the regular season on a five game winning streak. What’s key for the Vols to beat the Commodores. Here are four with our weekly Cheat Sheet.

1. Keep chunking it - The best weapons on the offense are the wide receivers. Their best strength is getting the ball down the field. At Missouri, Tennessee had 10 completions of 20+ yards. In their last three SEC games, Vanderbilt has given up 118 points. Florida’s Kyle Trask threw for 363 yards and had 4 completions of 20 yards or more. So if your are Jim Chaney stay true to who you are and that’s an offense with three receivers that can go deep on anyone.

2. Be clean — Tennessee had 6 penalties for 70 yards, two blocked field goals, a fourth quarter fumble and still won at Missouri. Mistakes like that can catch up to you at some point. Pruitt’s team has not come close to playing their best game and part of that is due to self-inflicted wounds especially late in games. In a fourth quarter one possession game the last two outings the Vols have tried to give the game away with fumbles. The Vols are better than Vanderbilt. They should win. To take care of business the Vols need to clean up their game by having fewer unforced errors.

3. Stop Ke’Shawn Vaughn —The senior from Nashville would like nothing more than to spoil Tennessee’s senior day and finish his career 4-0 against the Vols. The running back is Vanderbilt’s most consistent offensive weapon and Tennessee must not let the Commodore ground game get going. Vanderbilt has had all kinds of issues at quarterback due in large part to injury. The Vols want to put the game on the arm of the quarterback and in order to do that, Tennessee can’t let Vaughn get going on the ground.

4. End it — The Vols need to get out of the gates better. Don’t let Vanderbilt hang around. Tennessee was down 13-3 at Kentucky. With two minutes to go in the first half at Missouri, the Vols were behind. Against South Carolina they fell behind 7-0 on the first snap and trailed 21-17 at the half. Saturday afternoon, emotions will be a plenty as a key senior class plays their final game. Those senior leaders must get their emotions in check early and this team needs to get out of the gates and take control of the game from the opening kick.

