VolQuest - The Cheat Sheet

The Vols are looking to go to 3-0 in the SEC and make a statement with an upset win between the hedges. What’s key for the Vols? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.





1. Match the intensity/physicality — If you watched the Georgia-Auburn game, particularly the start of that game, you saw a Bulldog team who’s hair was on fire to start the game. Georgia was at a fever pitch while Auburn simply wasn’t ready and was overwhelmed. Kirby Smart will have his team emotionally ready to go. They will play with great intensity and physicality which Tennessee much match. Jeremy Pruitt knows it which is why he wasn’t give his line of scrimmage any public love this week.





2. Limit explosives — In two games, Tennessee has given up 9 plays of 20+ yards and it could have been more if Missouri’s receiver had not have dropped a deep ball. Pruitt has harped all week on improvement in the secondary and eye discipline. The Vols should be at full strength this weekend in the defensive backfield provided there’s no COVID issues which means everyone should be playing in their normal positions. That unit must play better today.





3. Get off the field — In the last two match up’s, Tennessee has given up 489 yards rushing and has struggled to get on the field on third down. Georgia has converted 13 of 25 third down tries in the two match ups against Jeremy Pruitt. Two years ago in Athens, Georgia dominated the Vols' tired and undermanned defensive front by dominating time of possession. Tennessee must get off the field on third down and not allow extended drives. There’s no question the Vols are deeper now in the defensive front but not deep enough to let Georgia possess the ball for 35-40 mins like they have done the last two years.





4. Be patient — For both teams his is by far their biggest test this year. Kirby Smart is right in that Tennessee right now is better than Auburn because of their line of scrimmage play. Jeremy Pruitt is right in that his line of scrimmage must play better against Georgia’s experienced fronts. That fact is this should be a heck of a match up. For offensive coordinator Jim Chaney that means be patient. Tennessee is going to have to hit some plays down the field there no doubt about that. The Vols aren’t going to line up and drive it consistently 12-14 plays. But Chaney can’t just play for the big play or home run ball. They have to stay committed to the run game even though it mean some negative plays and some tough sledding. Tennessee cannot afford to become pass happy and make themselves one dimensional.