VolQuest - The Cheat Sheet

The Vols are looking for some footing following last week’s ugly loss to Kentucky. Today the challenge is monumental as they host Alabama as a three touchdown underdog. What’s key to making this a game? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.





1. Possess the football — Maxim #1 says it best. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will win. After leading at the half at Georgia, the Vols turned it over three times in the second half and got beat. Against Kentucky, they gave up two defensive scores on interceptions which was enough to get them beat in a first half where they turned it over four times. To have a chance to be in the game, Tennessee must possess the football. Seven turnovers in the last 6 quarters won’t give you a chance to beat anyone and won’t let you compete today. Tennessee has to protect the football. Ironically that’s not been a huge issue in this series recently. Tennessee has just 5 turnovers in the last four match ups with Alabama and is actually even in the turnover margin.





2. Win third down —Jeremy Pruitt’s team in 2020 has just been a bad third down team offensively and defensively. Offensively, Jim Chaney’s offense is converting just 26% of their third down tries. They are 8 of 11 on fourth down conversions, but third downs have been ugly. Against Georgia, Tennessee’s average yard to go on third down was 7.5 yards. Against Kentucky, it was 8.2.

Defensively, Pruitt’s defense has had a hard time getting off the field. Offenses are converting 45% of their third downs. Alabama is converting 62% of their third downs through four games. Opponents are converting a surprising 52% of their third downs. Can the Vols stay on the field offensively and get off the field defensively?





3. Make them earn it — Alabama’s big play numbers are just ridiculous. They have 16 plays of 30+ yards and have scored 7 touchdowns on those 16 snaps. Tennessee’s defense has given up 9 plays of more than 25 yards. Tennessee’s offense has also given up 21 points on turnovers the last 5 quarters. Alabama is good, really good. They need no help and if Tennessee is going to shock people and make this a 60 minute game then they cannot afford to give Alabama anything easy. They must make the Tide earn it.





4. Shorten the game — Tennessee has liked playing fast and in both the South Carolina and Missouri games it was effective. Playing fast didn’t help at Georgia and wasn’t helpful against Kentucky as the offense score just 21 points in those two games. Alabama was clearly bothered by tempo at Ole Miss, but Tennessee doesn’t go that fast with their tempo so it’s hard to see it being effective. To stay in the game, the Vols need to shorten the game limiting Alabama’s possessions and try to keep Mac Jones and the Tide offense on he sidelines.



