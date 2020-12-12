VolQuest - The Cheat Sheet

The Vols are in Nashville to take on Vanderbilt as Jeremy Pruitt’s team looks to end a six game losing streak. What’s key to getting their first win since Missouri in week two? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.









1. Get out of the gates —Vanderbilt is winless. They have an interim head coach and everyone wonders just how much they want to play. Tennessee hasn’t won in six tries but the Vols effort hasn’t been bad as this team hasn’t quit. The Vols don’t need to give the Commodores who was shut out in their last outing any kind of life in this game. Tennessee needs to start fast. Finish drives and give the ‘Dores no hope. Tennessee’s defense has been solid to start games. They gave up a touchdown in the opener on South Carolina’s first drive. They gave up a field goal to Florida. The other 6 games have been punts. Offensively, Tennessee hasn’t been able to get out of the blocks fast with just two scores on opening drives. Can Tennessee jump on the Commodores?









2. Limit the chunks —Vanderbilt with freshman quarterback Ken Seals has leaned heavily on an up tempo passing attack. Seals is averaging 211 yards a game through the air and 10.3 yards a completion. Tennessee has given up too many chunk plays in the passing game. Against Florida, who’s obviously very good throwing the football, the Vols gave up 6 completions of 20 yards or more. And for the season, the Vols have given up 38 pass plays of 20+ yards. A year ago in 13 games the defense gave up 39 pass plays of 20+ yards. Tennessee has to stop giving teams big plays and they can’t let Vanderbilt have anything easy.





3. Take care of the football — Tennessee’s young signal callers did a good job of not putting the ball in harms way as the Vols didn’t have a turnover for the first time since their opening two wins of the season. Defensively, the Vols just can’t get their hands on the ball as the defense has forced just 8 take aways this season and 5 of them came the first three weeks. Vanderbilt has turned it over 16 times this year, but like the Vols defense, the ‘Dores have been unable to force miscues. Vanderbilt has one interception on the year. Tennessee’s quarterbacks must take care of the ball.









4. Finish a game — The Vols haven’t quit. Their effort has been good all year, with the exception of the second half against Kentucky in my opinion. But can Tennessee find a way to finis a game. In the Vols six game slide, Tennessee has led in the second quarter or at half time in 4 of the 6 games. However, Tennessee hasn’t come close to finishing a game. Everyone knows about the third quarter disasters. The defense has given up 4 touchdowns and 2 field goals to start the third quarter this season. Offensively they haven’t scored to start the second half since the Missouri game. Tennessee is better than Vanderbilt. The Vols should be able to run the football. They should be able to score and Vanderbilt struggles to score. No one is sure how motivated Vanderbilt is, the question is can the Vols impose their will and finish a game.