The Cheat Sheet

Things are a little different in week 2 of the season for Josh Heupel’s Vols at a veteran Pitt team with high expectations come calling. What’s key for the Vols to upset the Panthers in Neyland Stadium. Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.









Win on the offensive line — Pitt has been aggressive from the moment Pat Narduzzi walked in the door. The defensive minded head coach is all about playing in the opponents backfield by any means necessary. He will blitz or stunt if he needs do and through the years his defensive fronts have won a lot of one on one battles. Last week against UMASS, the Panthers had 5 sacks. When Heupel’s UCF team lost at Pittsburgh in 2019, Narduzzi’s defense had 12 TFL’s including 6 sacks. Last year, Pitt had 111 TFL’s and 46 sacks in 11 games.





A week ago the Vol offensive front gave up two sacks and too many pressures. Part of that was on the offensive line. Part of that was on the quarterback holding the ball too long. The offense must play on time and the offensive front must hold up.









2. Defend the middle —Kenny Pickett is a veteran signal caller with a big arm. Some have him projected as a middle round NFL draft pick. And Pittsburgh likes to work the middle of the field.





In their win over in week one, Pickett made his living over the middle going 17 of 23 for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns.





In leading the Panthers to the win two years ago over Heupel’s team, Pickett really worked crossing patterns. Heupel’s defense in Knoxville is different schematically but can they protect the middle of the field. It’s something last year’s Vols couldn’t do.





3. Win on the perimeter — And here’s the biggest challenge of the day for the offense assuming they can give he quarterback some protection. Pitt is going to line in the faces of the Vol receivers and play them one on one. Can this receiving corp win at the line of scrimmage is the question.





When Heupel and Narduzzi squared off in 2019, Central Florida had 3 receptions of 40 yards or more. Can Tennessee win on the edge and can Milton dial in the deep ball. He had two overthrows in week one that should have been touchdowns.





The Vols had two receptions over 25 yards last week. They will need more success than that this week.





4. Get off the field — Pitt has some weapons. Pickett can throw it. Veteran A.J. Davis is a solid playmaker among others. The Panthers are going to move the ball. The challenge for Tim Banks’ defense is to get off the field when opportunities present. Bowling Green was only 2 of 14 on third down in week one.





This week is obviously a very different challenge but the Vol defense must get third down stops and must force red zone field goals if they are going to move to 2-0.



