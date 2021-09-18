The Cheat Sheet

On paper Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech seems like no big deal for the Vols with the Florida Gators looming next week. What’s key goals for the Vols this week? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.





1. Figure out your quarterback situation — Are you moving on to Hendon Hooker? Going back with Joe Milton? Rotating guys? Going to give Harrison Bailey a shot? The plan at quarterback is not a big deal for 60 minutes this Saturday but it’s a huge deal for the rest of the season for this team.

Through two games Joe Milton has played poorly despite everyone, on and off the record, this pre-season saying he had the best camp. In two games Milton is 18 of 35 for 189 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 fumbles, and 5 sacks. He has 95 yards rushing on 19 carries (includes the sacks) and two scores.

Hooker is 16 of 22 for 194 yards, 2 touchdowns, interception, and a fumble. He has 9 carries for 48 yards (including sacks).

Bailey hasn’t played in two games.

The most burning question is what is Josh Heupel going to do at quarterback.





2. Clean things up —Tennessee has been flagged 18 times in two games which is way to many. Offensively, they have been flagged 14 times and 11 of those have been by the offensive line including 5 holding penalties.

This team won’t give themselves a chance in SEC play with very many teams if they continue to have that many penalties.





3. Improve up front —Tennessee’s defensive line isn’t great but they are playing pretty well. The defensive line had 4 more TFL’s against Pitt bringing their total to 9 in two games which isn’t a bad start to the year. The group that averaged 3 a game last season.

Where this team must improve is on the offensive line. That unit has given up 8 sacks and has had 5 holding penalties in two games. They did run the ball well against a Bowling Green team that’s dreadful against the run, but the running backs found little room with only 33 yards rushing last week.

Today won’t be a test for the offensive line, but that unit has to improve in a hurry and maybe today Glenn Elerbee looks at some different combinations?





4. It’s about Tennessee —That’s not a knock on the Golden Eagles, their coaches or their players, but this is a big game for Josh Heupel and his team not because of the cliche it’s the next one, but because it’s your last chance to look at anything you want to look at and find answers to before SEC play starts.





To figure out your quarterbacks you gotta play your full offense. You can run for 400 yards and go home when you have question marks in the passing game.





You need to play different combinations on the offensive line to see what the best five might be. What does Cade Mays look like at guard? Can Jeremiah Crawford help at tackle? Don’t know. Today is the last day to find out before the gauntlet arrives.





What about at cornerback? Who’s number three? Is Turnage or Hadden ready? Might be a good time to find out.





Tennessee must go out today run their full offense and seek more answers with this roster. That’s why today is about Tennessee.



