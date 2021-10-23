The Cheat Sheet

The beat up Vols look for win number five and their first win over Alabama since 2006 as they travel to Tuscaloosa. What’s key for the Vols to pull off the upset? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.









Hang around — Tennessee is the heavy underdog. They are beat up and undermanned. So you just got find a way to hang around and give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter. Tennessee needs Alabama to make some mistakes and not be sharp. The Vols need the Tide to help them some and Tennessee needs some cheap points. A busted play, a kick return, etc. Just find a way to get he game into the fourth quarter, something this program has only done a couple of times during this 14 game losing streak to Nick Saban.





2. Win the turnover margin — It obvious that Tennessee can’t beat themselves. They can’t have a bunch of penalties and negative plays and they can’t give he ball away. The muffed fumble last week against Ole Miss was an early game dagger. Against Pitt, Tennessee turned it over late costing them a chance to win. Tennessee can give Alabama free points or easy scores which means first and foremost they must take care of the football.





On the flip side, Tennessee needs some breaks on defense. They need Alabama to drop some balls and Tim Banks’ defense needs to create some Alabama miscues.









3. Protect whoever is at quarterback — Regardless of who is at quarterback Tennessee must protect better than they have been. The Vols pass protection the last two weeks has been rough. Tennessee has given up 11 sacks and if it weren’t for Hendon Hooker’s legs and escapability that number would be 15+. Tennessee’s pass protection which includes tight ends and tailbacks as well as the offensive line must be much better then they have been the last two weeks. The Vols have given up 25 sacks in 6 games. They only game where they didn’t give up multiple sacks was the Tennessee Tech game. Alabama is Alabama they have a really good edge rusher in Willie Anderson who has 7.5 sacks and they will blitz you. Tennessee must protect better and the quarterbacks must be decisive and get the ball out of their hands.





4. Make Young uncomfortable — In the loss to Texas A&M, the Aggie defense got after Bryce Young. Young was sacked 4 times and was pressured 5 other times. The Alabama offensive line struggled with blitz pick up and the things Texas A&M did defensively. Tim Banks’ defense has been better than anyone expected. They have been an attacking unit and they play vertically meaning they get up field. Tennessee’s defense has 19 sacks and 62 TFL’s this year. They have to take risk and try to get Bryce Young on the move. Young can run but they don’t design as much stuff for him as Ole Miss does for Matt Corral. Young is at his best when he can comfortably sit in the pocket and go vertical with the passing game. Banks’ defense can’t allow that to happen.