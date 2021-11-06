The Cheat Sheet

Coming off a bye the Vols look for win number five as they travel to Lexington to take on the ‘Cats. What’s key for the Vols to get the win? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.









Keep Hendon Hooker upright — Tennessee has given up 28 sacks on the season. Kentucky has only recorded 16 sacks on the season, but teams have feasted on the Vols pass protection. Tennessee must get healthier up front and they must find Josh Pascal off the edge. Hooker has to do his part as well in getting the ball out of his hands quickly. Obviously Mississippi State did a great job of that as Will Rodgers threw for over 400 yards.





2. Get off the field —I know I have beat this stat to death, but it’s the stat of the last two weeks for the Vols. Tim Banks’ defense has done a great job of getting the opponent into 3rd and 7+. They have done a horrible job winning third down. Quarterback scrambles have killed them and the result has been this defense playing nearly 200 snaps the last two games. Alabama converted 7 of 11 3rd and 7+.





In three SEC losses, quarterbacks on third and fourth down have 21 rushes for 178 yards and 14 first downs. Tennessee must win on third and long.









3. Make Kentucky earn it on offense, nothing cheap — Kentucky outside of LSU where they ran for nearly 400 yards has had a hard time scoring. They scored 20 against Florida, but one touchdown was a blocked field goal. The scored 16 at South Carolina, 13 at Georgia with a touchdown on the final play, 17 at Mississippi State with 7 coming on a punt return. Finding points with the new Wildcat offense hasn’t been an easy road. Everyone remembers how the Vols gave Kentucky points a year ago. Tennessee is a different program now and it’s been a program that has not given up a bunch of cheap points as they have limited turnovers and have only give up 14 plays of 30+ yards and only two have been for touchdowns. The Vols can’t give Kentucky easy points with turnovers, a big return in the kicking game or defensive busts.









4. Hit the gash plays —It’s who Tennessee is. They are a big play offense. Yes, the Vols need to have a presence running the football. Their ground game needs to be much better than it’s been the last two games, but the ID of the Heupel system is the gash play. Tennessee must hit gash plays on a cold night. The Vol offense has to put pressure on the Kentucky offense. The Wildcats have no desire to be in a track meet with the scoreboard lighting up. Tennessee’s offense needs to continue with the gash plays. The Vols have 21 offensive plays of 30+ yards and 12 of them have been for touchdowns.