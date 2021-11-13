The cheat sheet

The Vols are back home for the first time in a month as they host top ranked Georgia. What’s key to stun the college football world and pull off the upset? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.

1. Find a way to hang around — Aside from the Clemson game to open the season, Georgia hasn’t been tested. The Dawgs have outscored their opponents 336-59 since the win over the Tigers. Teams haven’t been able to get to the fourth quarter against them to make anyone nervous. Florida had a chance to be down 3-0 at the half but Dan Mullen melted down calling plays and being aggressive in the final two minutes that turned a one score game into a 24-0 rout.

Tennessee’s a three touchdown home underdog. And Georgia is clearly the best team they will have faced. Some how with the help of some breaks and a bad day for the Bulldogs Tennessee has to find a way to do what only one team has been able to do and that’s make it a 60 minute fight.

2. Start fast — The Vols have obviously been a fast starting team. They led 14-7 at Kentucky and it should have been 21-7. Tennessee has outscored their opponents 138-37 in the first quarter. Tennessee has opened the game offensively with a touchdown in 5 of 9 games.

Tennessee needs to keep the crowd engaged and to do that they need to get out of the blocks something few have been able to do against Kirby Smart’s team.

If Josh Heupel has a special play or two he likes then he needs to dial it up early.

3. Try and keep Hooker upright — Honestly, this is my biggest concern because Tennessee has two winnable games after Georgia and they need Hooker healthy. The quarterback was sacked 5 times Saturday night at Kentucky and Tennessee’s quarterbacks have now been sacked 33 times this season.

The Vols desperately need Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans healthy for pass protection as Georgia will bring plenty of pressure including linebacker blitzes.

Hooker and the receivers have to be on the same page as the quarterback will have to make quick decisions Saturday afternoon.

4. Hit the gash plays — It’s who Tennessee is and it’s who they must be Saturday against the Dawgs. You just aren’t going to drive the ball the length of the field on this defense. You need a play in the kicking game to flip the field. You need to force turnovers and you need big plays on offense.

Tennessee has 25 snaps of 30+ yards and 15 of them have been touchdowns. They had 3 for scores against Kentucky and they now have 5 plays of 70+ yards for touchdowns.

When you are playing the best defense in the country you need a few busts and when the opportunity for a big play comes along you have to hit them.

This offense has done a good job of that since Hooker was inserted in the line up. They have to do a great job of it Saturday.