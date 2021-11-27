The Cheat Sheet

The Vols are looking for win #7 to improve their bowl stock and send the seniors out with a win. What’s key to a victory over Vanderbilt? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.

Hammer down — There’s no feeling out the defense in the world of Josh Heupel. It’s all about his offense dictating to a defense to start games. It’s why the Vols have scored 162 points in the first quarter this season. It’s why they have scored on the opening drive 7 times in 11 games. They have done it with big plays. They have driven the ball on people. Tennessee should do to Vanderbilt what they have done to people all season. Use their tempo to their advantage and set an early tone.

2. Be alert — I have said this all week. This game is Vanderbilt’s Super Bowl. Upset the Vols and your year is made. Tennessee wasn’t as alert as they needed to be last week against South Alabama allowing a fake punt and an onside kick. The Vols must be on high alert Saturday not just on special teams but on defense as well. Vanderbilt has nothing to lose and might try anything from anywhere on the field. A half back pass, fake kicks, going on fourth down. Nothing is off the table for the ‘Dores which is why the Vols must play smart and be on alert for anything possible.

3. Take care of the rock— Tennessee was good with ball security against South Alabama. Hendon Hooker didn’t put the ball in harms way and the skill guys were solid in ball security. The only way Vanderbilt makes this game interesting is if Tennessee helps them. On Vandy’s best day, the Vols are better. But Tennessee doesn’t need to help Vanderbilt. They can’t give them a short field or free points off their mistakes. They must make the Commodores earn everything.

4. Be offensive defensively — Tennessee got back to their way of defense Saturday with double digit tackles for loss. Tim Banks’ unit was aggressive. Banks blitzed a good bit. Tennessee played on edges and played fast. Part of that was they weren’t going against a top 10 team, but like the Vol offense they were ready to play out of the gate and set an early tone. The Vols must play with the same intensity and aggressiveness Saturday that they played with against South Alabama. I would be nice if he defense could force some turnovers. Tennessee has forced just 3 turnovers the last 5 weeks and none the last two weeks.



