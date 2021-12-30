The Cheat Sheet

NASHVILLE -- The Vols are looking for win #8 and their fourth victory in their last five games to complete Josh Heupel’s first season. What’s key to a Music City Bowl win over Purdue? Here are four, in our weekly Cheat Sheet.

Get out of the gates — It’s been well documented how good the Vols have been in the first quarter. They have outscored their opponents 169-44. They have led at the end of the first 15 minutes in 10 of 12 games. The question is can this team pick up where it’s been all season and that’s starting fast. This team wants to play in this bowl game, which is not always the case, but when you are coming off a month lay off how much rust is there? Can Tennessee be what they have been all season and that’s a team that puts a defense on their heels early?

2. Tackle in space —Every head coach and defensive staff’s worry after a month lay off is the ability to tackle. You don’t have regular scrimmages in bowl practice like you do in fall camp so tackling after not playing for weeks is always a post-season worry whether it’s a regular bowl game or a playoff game. Purdue is not your typical Big 10 team. They aren’t going to line up and run right at you. They throw it and throw it a lot. They like to get their receivers in space and let them go make one on one plays. How well Tennessee tackles in he open field is key to slowing down an offense that’s moved the ball against everyone they have played.

3. Finish drives —You get the sense that there will be points scored in this game. Purdue averages 27 points a game. In their last four games they scored 40, 31, 32, and 44 points respectively in winning three of those four. So you expect the Boilermakers even without their best receiver to be productive which is why Tennessee must finish drives. The Vols have scored 35 touchdowns in 52 redzone trips this season. The Vols must finish drives Thursday afternoon.

4. Get off the field —Purdue will make some plays. That’s a given especially when throwing it as much as they do. Tennessee’s defense will give up some plays. That’s who they are. The Vols are starting a new cornerback and the play of linebackers in space has been a challenge all year. So there are issues for the defense to deal with against a pass heavy team which is why the key for Tim Banks’ squad is to get off the field when the opportunity presents itself. Purdue is a good third down offense. They are converting 44.4% of their third down plays. The Vol defense is giving up a first down on 42% of their third down snaps. When the opportunity presents itself, the defense must get off the field whether that’s a third down stop, a fourth down stop or creating a turnover.