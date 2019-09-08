Tennessee’s 29-26 double overtime loss to BYU left the Big Orange Nation with yet again another sinking feeling. We review the loss which sends the Vols to 0-2 for the first time since 1988 with The Day After.

HOT AND NOT

HOT Jauan Jennings — The self appointed leader of the Vols said his team would be emotionally ready and they were. He also backed up his words with his play. Jennings had 4 catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Through two games, Jennings has been the Vols best recriver. Brent Cimaglia — The junior placekicker has been fantastic through two games. Cimaglia is 6 for 6 on the season and has made his last 4 field goals of 40 yards or more. The Big Orange Nation — Give the fanbase credit. Despite last weekend’s shocking loss they turned out in force Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. They showed up. They were loud forcing a couple of BYU penalties. They continue to show up despite the heartbreaks. NOT Jarrett Guarantano —The redshirt junior quarterback threw another costly interception on an unforced error. Guarantano appears to struggle to see the entire field as head coach Jeremy Pruitt noted in his post game press conference. “We have two guys running open right before the half for touchdowns that we don’t hit. We turn the ball over,” Pruitt said. Alontae Taylor — The sophomore struggled to close out the game. Taylor let Micah Simon get behind him on the 60 yard throw that set up the game tying field goal and got beat on a slant for a score in overtime. Short yardage — Tennessee was in 4th and 1 twice and failed to pick it up both times. Tennessee simply got beat up front on both plays and failed to move the chains.

DEFINING MOMENTS

Wilson to Micah Simon for 60 yards —On 3rd and 6 with less than 20 seconds to play and no timeouts, Tennessee allowed Micah Simon to get behind the secondary for a 64 yard pitch and catch setting up the game tying field goal.

Guarantano interception — Up 10 points to start the second half, Jarrett Guarantano gave away the Vols momentum on the 3rd play of the half when he threw into a triple team and had the ball intercepted.

Failed 4th and 1 with 4:15 left —Leading 16-13 with 4: 15 to do, Jeremy Pruitt elected to not try a 47 yard field goal. Pruitt chose to try and convert 4th and 1 but the end around to Josh Palmeer failed to gain a yard giving BYU life. BYU’s game winning touchdown — The reverse to open their second overtime possession was a terrific call. Two snaps later BYU appeared to be stopped on 2nd and 3 but the Cougars shoved Ty’Son Williams into the the end zone sending Tennessee to 0-3 for the first time since 1988.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

50% — Tennessee’s touchdown percentage in the redzone. Jim Chaney’s offense in two games has made 8 trips inside the 20 and they only have 4 touchdowns to show for it.

20% — The Vols 4th down conversion percentage through two games. Tennessee is 1 for 5 on fourth down tries. Against BYU, the offense failed to convert two 4th and 1’s including a critical one in the fourth quarter.

1 — That’s the number of turnovers forced by Tennessee through two games. Pruitt has talked about needing some old fashion licks to not the ball free and has talked about being a ball hawking defense. Through two games the Vols don’t have an interception -46 — That’s the scoring difference for the Vols in the second half of the last four games played. Including Missouri and Vanderbilt last year, the Vols have been outscored 82-26 in the last 8 quarters of the second half.

GAMEBALL

The temptation was to give it to the fans for showing up. Austin Pope played his best game blocking in the run game. Brent Cimaglia is kicking great. But I’m going again with Jauan Jennings. If there’s a play needed or a play made in the passing game, Jennings is the one making it. In two games, Jennings has 196 yards and 3 touchdowns. A year ago, Jennings had just 438 yards and 3 touchdowns in 12 games.

BIGGEST CONCERN/QUESTION MOVING FORWARD