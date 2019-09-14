Tennessee found the win column Saturday in a 45-0 rout of Chattanooga. We review the win with SEC play looming with The Day After.

HOT AND NOT

HOT Marquez Callaway — Welcome back Mr. Callaway. The senior receiver only had two catches on Saturday, but they were both Callaway type plays. Vertical down the field balls. Callaway had catches of 39 yards and 20 yards. He really is the Vols big play threat in the passing game. He needs more targets. Tennessee targeted him early on Saturday and it paid off. He will have to be a factor next week, if the Vols have a shot at the upset. Daniel Bituli — The senior linebacker played a limited number of snaps on Saturday, but he let everyone know he was there. Bituli directed traffic and was clearly in charge of the defense. He also had two tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass break up. He makes a difference for this defense. Austin Pope — The tight end doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. But he continues to be a huge part of the Vols running game. On Ty Chandler’s first touchdown run, Pope ended up taking out two defenders springing Chandler. Pope also showed plenty of toughness battling through an arm injury as well. Pope has been a real bright spot the last two weeks. NOT Discipline — Tennessee did little wrong on Saturday. The Vols didn’t have a turnover. They turned redzone trips into touchdowns. But they weren’t perfect when it came to discipline. Tennessee had three personal foul penalties that were all dead ball penalties and should have been avoided.

DEFINING MOMENTS

Chandler opens the game with a 58 yard kickoff return — When you are nearly a four touchdown favorite you want to get out of the gates quickly. Tennessee didn’t do that in game one fumbling on their second snap. Against Chattanooga, Tennessee set a tone with the kickoff return. Blocked punt, scoop and score — Jeremy Pruitt had been asking for turnovers. He got that with fumbles, interceptions and a blocked punt. Senior Tyler Bryd came in untouched and Brandon Johnson recovered the block and strolled into the end zone giving Tennessee a 14-0 lead. Guarantano to Callaway for 20 yards — Guarantano had three touchdown throws on the day, but his 20 yard out to Callaway was his best completion of the day. Guarantano was on time. He threw the ball as Callaway was coming out of his break. He threw it with accuracy. If this passing game is going to grow and the receivers be the weapons everyone expects then the Vols need throws like that from Guarantano. Nigel Warrior interception — Leading 14-0, Tennessee really put it away when Warrior intercepted Nick Tiano’s pass on 3rd and 8 setting the Vols up at the Chattanooga 16. Warriors pick was the first of four on the day for the Vols, who entered the day without an INT.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

+5 — Tennessee’s turnover margin on Saturday as they had five takeaways plus the blocked punt. Coming into the game, Tennessee had only forced one turnover and had turned it over four times. 5 — Number of touchdowns in Marquez Callaway’s career that have been for 30 yards or more. Fifty percent of Callaway’s career touchdown catches have been explosive plays. 151 — Number of yards Tennessee gave up on the ground. The major defensive concern coming into the season was the run defense. As the Vols enter SEC play, it as expected remains a concern as Tennessee’s defense has given up 471 rushing yards in three games. 100% — Brent Cimagila’s field goal percentage this year. Cimagila is 7 for 7 this season and going back to last year has made 9 straight.

GAMEBALL

When you go 7 of 8 for 142 yards and 3 scores in a half of football, you get the game ball. Jarrett Guarantano grossly under threw his first pass of the day. His last throw was a touchdown, but was thrown a bit late so his wasn’t perfect. However, he threw ball accurately. He threw it more on time. He felt pressure. He moved in the pocket and kept his eyes down field. It was a much needed good day for the Vols signalcaller.

BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERNS MOVING FORWARD