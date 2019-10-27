Big plays offensively, smothering defense in the second half and two special teams touchdowns highlight Tennessee’s most complete victory. We review the Vols 41-21 win over South Carolina with The Day After .

HOT

Jim Chaney — Tennessee’s offensive coordinator has gotten people open all year with his play calling, but his timing and feel for calling a game with this team is in better synch that it was earlier in the year. Chaney is feeding his best playmaker Jauan Jennings the ball. He has his offensive line improving weekly and he’s now won playing three different quarterbacks. Saturday Chaney carved up South Carolina’s defense to the tune of 485 yards, the most by a Vol offense since 2016. Also give Chaney credit and JT Shrout credit. Shrout looked fully capable in going 7 fo 11 for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Jarrett Guarantano — It’s unfortunate that the redshirt junior has to have surgery today, but talk about a redemption moment. After the 4th down debacle at Alabama, Guarantano got back off the deck and led the Vols to a win going 11 of 19 for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. You can criticize Guarantano for things he has done, but you can’t question his heart or his toughness. And kudos for him coming out and visiting with the media. He handled himself with the upmost class.

Nigel Warrior — The senior is playing faster than he has ever played on the field. He’s playing with more confidence than he’s ever played with and it’s showing. After being non-existent the first month of the season. Warrior has been Mr. October. In the last four games, Warrior has 30 tackles including one for loss, 2 interceptions, and 5 PBU’s.

Outside linebacker — The Vols struggled early this season to get to the quarterback, but the last couple of weeks, Chris Rumph’s unit has starting showing up more led by Darrell Taylor. In the win over the Gamecocks, Rumph's unit had 10 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries.

Special teams — When you score twice in the kicking game you make the list. “Press the kicking game for here is where the breaks are made” reads General Neyland maxim. A punt return for a touchdown and a blocked punt for a score is making brakes. Kudos to Warren Burrell for not blocking in the back but getting the springing block on Callaway’s return.

NOT

Officiating — Inconsistenties in officiating have always been a part of the game. It’s the human element and it will always be there, but the inconsistencies showed up again on Saturday. A missed facemask. A missed targeting call and I’m sure there were others. It didn’t cost either team the game, but it continues a trend that the SEC is going to have to address with more than just a press release letter by the commissioner.