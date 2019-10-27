The Day After
Big plays offensively, smothering defense in the second half and two special teams touchdowns highlight Tennessee’s most complete victory. We review the Vols 41-21 win over South Carolina with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Jim Chaney — Tennessee’s offensive coordinator has gotten people open all year with his play calling, but his timing and feel for calling a game with this team is in better synch that it was earlier in the year. Chaney is feeding his best playmaker Jauan Jennings the ball. He has his offensive line improving weekly and he’s now won playing three different quarterbacks. Saturday Chaney carved up South Carolina’s defense to the tune of 485 yards, the most by a Vol offense since 2016. Also give Chaney credit and JT Shrout credit. Shrout looked fully capable in going 7 fo 11 for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Jarrett Guarantano — It’s unfortunate that the redshirt junior has to have surgery today, but talk about a redemption moment. After the 4th down debacle at Alabama, Guarantano got back off the deck and led the Vols to a win going 11 of 19 for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. You can criticize Guarantano for things he has done, but you can’t question his heart or his toughness. And kudos for him coming out and visiting with the media. He handled himself with the upmost class.
Nigel Warrior — The senior is playing faster than he has ever played on the field. He’s playing with more confidence than he’s ever played with and it’s showing. After being non-existent the first month of the season. Warrior has been Mr. October. In the last four games, Warrior has 30 tackles including one for loss, 2 interceptions, and 5 PBU’s.
Outside linebacker — The Vols struggled early this season to get to the quarterback, but the last couple of weeks, Chris Rumph’s unit has starting showing up more led by Darrell Taylor. In the win over the Gamecocks, Rumph's unit had 10 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries.
Special teams — When you score twice in the kicking game you make the list. “Press the kicking game for here is where the breaks are made” reads General Neyland maxim. A punt return for a touchdown and a blocked punt for a score is making brakes. Kudos to Warren Burrell for not blocking in the back but getting the springing block on Callaway’s return.
NOT
Officiating — Inconsistenties in officiating have always been a part of the game. It’s the human element and it will always be there, but the inconsistencies showed up again on Saturday. A missed facemask. A missed targeting call and I’m sure there were others. It didn’t cost either team the game, but it continues a trend that the SEC is going to have to address with more than just a press release letter by the commissioner.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Marquez Callaway’s 65 yard house call — Trailing 7-3 and having just left the ball at the one yard line after not being able to score on four tries inside the five, Tennessee needed a spark and they got one when Callaway weaved between the hashmarks then got down the boundary for a score and the Vols first lead of the day.
Jauan Jennings 48 yard bully touchdown — Jennings electified the crowd and set a tone when he capped off his two play pitch and catch scoring drive with Guarantano. Jennings was wide open on the crossing route then simply said I won’t be tackled and his wasn’t. His passion for the team and his desire to compete is contagious and has fueled this teams improvement. Jennings now has 42 catches for 656 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.
Vol defense's opening possession of the second half — What would the Vols adjustments be at the half after South Carolina scored on back to back possessions to close the half. The defense dominated in the second half and the first possession set the tone. Calling went three and out gaining -11 yards committing two penalties. Carolina had 4 three and outs in the second half.
Jennings 19 yard score — Down 21-17, Tennessee started with great field position, but after a missed facemask call, the Vols faced 3rd and 14. In front of an all out blitz, Guarantano knowing he was going to get blasted threw a dime to the back of the end zone that Jennings hauled in got blasted himself and got a foot in bounds. Guarantano broke his hand on the play.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
8 — Number of completions of 19 yards or more by the Vol quarterbacks. Guarantano had 7 of the 8. Two of the 7 came on 3rd and long (10+ yds). Eight of the Vols 18 completions were chunk plays
29 —Total number of tackles by Tennessee’s seniors on defense. Bituli led the way with 15, Warrior had 10, Taylor had 4. They also had 2 sacks, 4 pass break ups, a quarterback hurry and Bituli had the punt block.
42-656-7 —Jauan Jennings season receiving numbers. Season career highs for the senior who’s Jim Chaney’s playmaker in this offense.
1—Number of tackles by South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw. Kinlaw is thought to be a first round pick in many mock drafts. He was neutralized Saturday. Can you say Trey Smith? The Vols left guard never allowed Kinlaw to be a factor.
GAMEBALL
When you win 41-21 you got a few candidates. Normally I give out one game ball but let’s go with two and give it to two seniors. Jennings had a career day with 7 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. A career day for the senior worthy of being the SEC offensive player of the week. On the defensive side, Daniel Bituli had a day to remember. Bituli was physical all day with 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break up, a quarterback hurry, a blocked punt and recovery for a touchdown. Those are numbers worthy of being the defensive player of the week.
BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERNS MOVING FORWARD
It’s all about the health of this team and they get ready to play their fifth straight game.
Guarantano is having surgery today. How long is he out? What the health of Brian Maurer? JT Shrout did a really nice job Saturday and is capable for sure, but you need more than one healthy quarterback. On the offensive front how banged up is Wanya Morris? When will Darnell Wright return? Darrell Taylor got banged up so did Aubrey Soloman.
UAB is coming to town next week and the Blazers are salty at 6-1 on the year.
Pruitt did a great job of managing his team on the practice field this past week, how does he manage them this week and how much can those hurt recover this week.