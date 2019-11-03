An offensive defense that forced four turnovers and a continued rotation at quarterback helped the Vols notch win No. 4. We review the Vols 30-7 win over UAB with The Day After.

HOT AND NOT

HOT Aubrey Solomon— The defensive tackle had on of his most productive weeks as he led the defensive lineman with 4 tackles. He has a sack and a fumble recovery. The last four games Soloman has 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. He’s also been a big part of taking up space to free the linebackers up to make more plays. Ty Chandler — After spending more time watching than playing against Alabama and appearing to lose snaps to Tim Jordan, Chandler has been Chaney’s go to running back the last two weeks. Saturday night Chandler had 85 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Against South Carolina, Chandler had 16 carries for 78 yards. Against Alabama and Georgia, the junior had just 10 carried combined. And an unsung reasoning for Chandler’s increased role? His improved in pass protection. Brent Cimaglia —What a year the junior placekicker is having. With his two field goals on Saturday, Cimaglia is now 17 for 19 on the season. He’s also 2 for 2 from 50+ as he drilled a career long 53 yard kick on Saturday. Cimaglia is 8 for his last 9. If you are wondering the school record for field goals made in a season is 27 by Fuad Reveiz in 1982. Limiting explosive plays —Tennessee didn’t give up a run over more than 9 yards and only gave up 3 pass plays of 20+ yards and South Carolina only had one play of 20+ yards as this defense continues to grow weekly. In the Vols last two wins, Tennessee has limited their opponent to 2.56 yards a carry NOT Redzone offense — Tennessee had to settled for a field goal and threw a bad interception in the end zone. For the year now, Tennessee has scored touchdowns on 14 of 32 trips inside the twenty. Tennessee has had a hard time throwing it or running it inside the 20 which makes you wonder if you might see more wildcat inside the 20. The offensive front — Tennessee’s offensive line gave up two sacks. Seven total tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries. Tennessee’s tailbacks lost 11 yards on runs. They only had two last week and three at Alabama. The front struggled to handle defensive end Jordan Smith or nose tackle Tony Fair. Fair had 6 tackles including two tackles for loss. The Vols are bruised and battered up front, but they will need to play much better next week.

DEFINING MOMENTS



Bryce Thompson’s first pick — Tennessee wanted to get out of the gates fast and they did as the sophomore cornerback picked off Tyler Johnston on the Blazers first play of the game. The Vols only got three points out of it, but it set the tone for the evening. J.T. Shrout’s first pass —On 3rd and 9 at the Blazers 18, Shrout threw the ball back across his body into the middle of the field, promoting Chris Weinke to tell Shrout to never throw that pass again. Shrout wouldn’t get a chance the rest of the half as he was lifted for Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano’s red zone interception—Tennessee won 30-7 and was never in danger of losing the game, but while trying to tack on points last the end of the first half, Guarantano threw off his back foot in a terrible decision. It’s just a remainder of what this coaching staff is dealing with. Cimaglia’s 53 yard field goal —Cimaglia has had a great year, but it looked like Jeremy Pruitt was a little unsure if he wanted to try a kick leading 6-0. Pruitt trusted his kicker and Cimaglia rewarded that trust by drilling the kick. Down the stretch of November, the Vols will likely need Cimaglia to make a big kick. He can’t have any more confidence than he has right now.





INSIDE THE NUMBERS

16 — Number of sacks the Vol defense has recorded since the open date. Tennessee has sixteen sacks and 25 total TFL’s. Just another sign of how this team has developed. +10 — Tennessee’s turnover margin in wins. Pruitt always says limiting turnovers is the key to winning. He might be right. The Vos are -6 in their losses this season. 5 — Number of punts the defense has forced in the opening possession of the second half. Opponents have punted on their opening possession the last five games. Tennessee has outscored teams 27-7 in the third quarter the last five weeks. They gave up touchdowns in three of their first four games to start the year. 6th/9th — With his 5 receptions for 70 yards, Jauan Jennings move into 6ht all time in career receptions and is 9th all time in receiving yards. For the year Jennings has 722 yards receiving. Tennessee hasn’t had a 1000 yard receiver since Lucas Taylor in 2007.

GAMEBALL

When you become the first Vol to have three interceptions in the same since Deon Grant you get the game ball. When you have there in the first half for the first time since Albert Dorsey did it against Alabama in 1967 you get the game ball. So Bryce Thompson, who’s playing with a banged up knee, receives the game ball this week.

BIGGEST CONCERN/QUESTION MOVING FORWARD