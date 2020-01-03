Tennessee dominated defensively, then they didn’t. They struggled offensively then they didn’t and somehow thanks in part to a gutsy call from the head coach the Vols won the Taxslayer Bowl 23-22. We review the Vols 8th win with The Day After .

HOT

Jeremy Pruitt — I didn’t think Pruitt and his staff had their best game overall — clock management (more on that in a minute), head scratcher in redzone play calling, Indiana made better adjustments at the half, etc. But schools around the country are paying big money to head coaches to make critical decisions and Pruitt made a helluva call in the onside kick. Also, give Pruitt credit for how he managed the bowl schedule. There were some young players who were improved Thursday night because of all the work they got done in the month of December. Pruitt has definitely grown from year one to year two as a head coach.

Paxton Brooks — Brooks’ rugby style kick hit his gunner in the back going just 29 yards, but none of that mattered thanks to Brooks’ perfect execution of the “bunt right” onside kick that flipped the game. If you are looking for a golf analogy, Brooks “hearted” that kick like a putt to win a tournament.

Fourth quarter JG — Classic Guarantano. He just keeps playing. He was high with the football in the redzone all night. He was terrible in the middle eight minutes of the game to the point he was benched. Brian Maurer was so bad, they went back with JG and the redshirt junior delivered. In the Vols two touchdown drives the win the game, Guarantano was 6 for 10 for 92 yards after going 4-10 for 29 yards and 2 INT’s in the second and third quarter. Thursday night it was flat out ugly a lot of the time, but when they had to make plays in the fourth quarter he found enough of them.

The Vols defense — Indiana didn’t cross mid field in the first half except for the Guarantano interception the second quarter. The defense gave up 69 yards in the first half. The defense had 4 sacks and 9 total TFL’s and four more quarterback hurries. Had the offense not had first half issues, the game would have been a rout as the defense gave up just just one touchdown.





NOT

Clock management — Mercy what a mess that was. Indiana botched the clock at the end of the first half, but in the four quarter trying to run out the clock, Tennessee put on a clinic of what not to do. First of all, Pruitt baled out the Hoosiers when he called time out to ice the kicker as the play clock was basically expiring. Then after the miss, Tennessee’s Jauan Jennings on the Wildcat run snapped the ball with 13 seconds left on the play clock. Then Brandon Kennedy got the penalty that prevented some 20 seconds running off the clock. By the way, the sprinting to the line of scrimmage on third or fourth and short never works.





Redzone offense — I should say redzone passing offense. Then Tennessee ran the football they did so somewhat effectively. But they couldn’t throw it a lick.





Tennessee had 19 snaps in the redzone, Guarantano was 2-11 for 7 yards. They had 8 runs for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. With a quarterback struggling with timing and accuracy, Chaney was way too pass happy inside the twenty.





The middle 8 — During the Vols five game regular season winning streak, the recipe for winning was no turnovers and win the last four minutes of the first half and the first of the second half. The Vols had out scored their opponents 38-7 in the middle 8 in their five game streak and they had forced punts on the opponents opening possession of the second half in 8 straight games. In the middle 8 Thursday night, Indiana outscored the Vols 10-0 and Tennessee threw an interception. With Guarantano’s pick six just past the middle 8 mark, they were actually outscored 17-0.