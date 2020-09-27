VolQuest - The Day After

Tennessee continues to show the ability to find a way as the run their winning streak to 7 with a 31-27 win over South Carolina. We review the Vols victory with The Day After .

HOT

Alontae Taylor — Tennessee’s corner had 6 tackles including a huge tackle for loss, and a pass break up. Taylor, who finished 2019 playing good football after bouncing back from a poor start, got 2020 started off the right way with his play Saturday night. Taylor’s coverage was excellent all night long and he was solid in run support.

Vols tempo offense — Tennessee went super fast at times and was super successful with it. On the Vols first touchdown drive of the night, the Vols fast break attack went 90 yards in 7 plays in 2:34. To start the second half, that break neck pace worked to perfection going 74 yards on 8 snaps in 2:32. It will be interesting to see how much offensive coordinator Jim Chaney uses that attack moving forward.

Brandon Johnson — The pre-season talk from everyone on campus was about the freshman receivers. And they are talented. The guy no one talked about, especially yours truly, was Brandon Johnson. The leading receiver from two years ago redshirted in 2019 and reminded everyone he could play Saturday night. Johnson had a terrific 30 yard one handed grab and had 3 catches for 73 yards. Two of the three set up touchdowns.





NOT

Middle of the field defense — Tennessee’s defense struggled all night defending the middle of the field in the passing game. Shi Smith had a field day on slants. Smith, who loves playing the Vols, had 10 catches for 140 yards. Xavier Legette had a 42 catch down the middle and tight end Nick Muse had 4 catches for 50 yards. Had he made the 5th catch on a ball off his fingers in the fourth quarter. It likely would have been an trip to overtime.

Close out — With a seven point lead, Tennessee’s offense couldn’t close out the game with two opportunities. First starting in South Carolina territory Ramel Keyton dropped a pass that would have been a first down. Then on their next possession, the Vols got a first down. However after that they went backwards with a loss of 1, 4, and 3 to face a 4th and 24. Those two possessions netted 18 yards on 8 snaps and only ran 2:07 off the clock.

Knock out punch — Three times Tennessee’s offense started at their own 47 yard line or better and all three times the Vols failed to capitalize. In those three possessions, the offense went 3 and out all three times. Tennessee has to take advantage of those opportunities better than they did. They should have ended any fourth quarter drama.



