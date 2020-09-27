VolQuest - The Day After

The Day After
Tennessee continues to show the ability to find a way as the run their winning streak to 7 with a 31-27 win over South Carolina. We review the Vols victory with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Alontae Taylor — Tennessee’s corner had 6 tackles including a huge tackle for loss, and a pass break up. Taylor, who finished 2019 playing good football after bouncing back from a poor start, got 2020 started off the right way with his play Saturday night. Taylor’s coverage was excellent all night long and he was solid in run support.
Vols tempo offense — Tennessee went super fast at times and was super successful with it. On the Vols first touchdown drive of the night, the Vols fast break attack went 90 yards in 7 plays in 2:34. To start the second half, that break neck pace worked to perfection going 74 yards on 8 snaps in 2:32. It will be interesting to see how much offensive coordinator Jim Chaney uses that attack moving forward.
Brandon Johnson — The pre-season talk from everyone on campus was about the freshman receivers. And they are talented. The guy no one talked about, especially yours truly, was Brandon Johnson. The leading receiver from two years ago redshirted in 2019 and reminded everyone he could play Saturday night. Johnson had a terrific 30 yard one handed grab and had 3 catches for 73 yards. Two of the three set up touchdowns.
NOT
Middle of the field defense — Tennessee’s defense struggled all night defending the middle of the field in the passing game. Shi Smith had a field day on slants. Smith, who loves playing the Vols, had 10 catches for 140 yards. Xavier Legette had a 42 catch down the middle and tight end Nick Muse had 4 catches for 50 yards. Had he made the 5th catch on a ball off his fingers in the fourth quarter. It likely would have been an trip to overtime.
Close out — With a seven point lead, Tennessee’s offense couldn’t close out the game with two opportunities. First starting in South Carolina territory Ramel Keyton dropped a pass that would have been a first down. Then on their next possession, the Vols got a first down. However after that they went backwards with a loss of 1, 4, and 3 to face a 4th and 24. Those two possessions netted 18 yards on 8 snaps and only ran 2:07 off the clock.
Knock out punch — Three times Tennessee’s offense started at their own 47 yard line or better and all three times the Vols failed to capitalize. In those three possessions, the offense went 3 and out all three times. Tennessee has to take advantage of those opportunities better than they did. They should have ended any fourth quarter drama.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Holliday finds the gift — Paxton Brooks’ rugby style kick bounded inside the twenty and against the leg of South Carolina’s Cam Smith. Freshman Jimmy Holliday was Johnny on the spot with the recovery to end the game.
JG’s answer — The ying and yang of Guarantano is beyond maddening. After a solid start, the senior lost his way in the second quarter completing only 3 of 8 passes. In the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 24. Guarantano delivered two of his best throws. First a floater to a wide open Brandon Johnson for 33 yards. Then the senior ripped a fast ball for 32 yards to Josh Palmer for the game winning score.
Defense answers on a sudden change — Down seven nothing, punter Paxton Brooks couldn’t get a punt off after a bad snap setting South Carolina at the Vol 38 with a golden opportunity to go up 14-0. Tennessee’s defense gave up a one yard run, Alontae Taylor tackled Shi Smith for a 4 yard loss on a jet sweep. Then the Vols forced an incomplete pass to force a punt and keep the game at 7-0.
Henry T’s pick six — With the game tied at 7, DeAndre Johnson pressured quarterback Collin Hill forcing an errand throw that was batted in the air by Shi Smith and caught by To’oto’to. Henry then threw Smith to the ground and raced down the sideline for the score and he Vols first lead.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
.09%— Tennessee’s conversion percentage on third down Saturday night in Columbia. The Vols converted just 1 of 11 third down attempts and that one came on their second drive meaning they went 0 for their last 9 to finish the game.
5 — That’s the number of plays that the Vol offense had over 20 yards or more and 4 of those were for 30 yards or more.
9 —The total number of TFL’s for the Vol defense including 4 sacks. The longest running play Tennessee gave up was 13 yards.
118— That’s the difference in yards gained running the football in the first half compared to the second half for Jim Chaney’s offense. In the first two quarters, Tennessee ran for 10 yards on just 11 attempts. In the second half, the Vols rushed for 128 yards on 19 attempts if you take out the end of game kneel downs. Clearly the half time message was to run the ball.
GAMEBALL
You know I’m giving my game ball to De’Andre Johnson, after picking him to be a breakout player earlier in the week. I thought Collin Hill’s lack of mobility would set Johnson up with chances as a pass rusher and it did. Johnson finished with 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a quarterback pressure on the interception by Henry To’oto’to. It was by far Johnson’s best game despite playing a limited number of snaps in the second half due to injury.
BIGGEST CONCERN MOVING FORWARD
Coaches say you make your most improvement from week one to week two. Tennessee has plenty of improving to do. The Vols must get better in defending the middle of he field. Jarrett Guarantano was erratic for a quarter. Tennessee couldn’t put South Carolina away when they had multiple chances and the offense was terrible on third down. But the Vols did take care of the ball. They tackled pretty well and they found a way.
Tennessee has plenty of room for growth but there was more good than bad Saturday. Now can they build on it and can they keep the team virus free and out of quarantine to be at full strength in week two.