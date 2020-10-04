VolQuest - The Day After

Tennessee’s winning streak is now eight games after a 35-12 win over Missouri to move the Vols to 2-0. We review the Vols' victory with The Day After .

HOT

Jim Chaney — After getting pass happy a week ago in the first half, Chaney found the run game on Saturday as the Vols rushed for 232 yards on 51 runs. Chaney used plenty of formations including a jumbo formation that at times featured 8 offensive linemen. Chaney found a couple of explosive plays with 2 completions of 30+ yards. The running backs had eight runs of 10 yards or more. Ty Chandler and Eric Gray combined for 35 carries and four receptions meaning they touched the ball on 39 of the 74 offensive snaps. In two games, Tennessee has scored 66 points and the offense has 10 plays of 20 yards or more including six of 30 yards or more. Having an offensive line that can move people makes you a much better play caller.

Jarrett Guarantano — The senior got away with a bad decision where he threw it into double coverage on a slant where he never saw the safety, but other than that Guarantano was again in control of things. He was 6 of 7 on third downs. He was effective with his legs rushing for 25 yards and he was again decisive with the football. JG's accuracy was much improved and in two games has not turned the ball over.

The front seven — Tennessee’s defensive line didn’t apply enough pressure recording only one sack and three quarterback hurries, but the defensive front, which was much maligned by Jeremy Pruitt in fall camp, has been solid against the run. Larry Rountree III is a good back who is hard to bring down. Tennessee held him to 84 yards and 28 of that came on one run. In two games the Vols have been solid against the run giving up just 215 yards and they have 14 tackles for loss on the year.

NOT

Deep ball coverage — Tennessee’s secondary hasn’t been at full strength this season and it’s shown. The Vols in week one gave up throw after throw in the middle of the field. Against Missouri it was the vertical passes that gave the secondary problems. Alontae Taylor let receivers get behind him a couple of times. Missouri had a drop on a vertical pass down the midddle that would have been a touchdown. And the Vol safeties had a bust on a wheel route to Tyler Badie that went for 35 yards

Brent Cimaglia — Mr. Automatic hasn’t been automatic at all. Cimaglia missed a 39 yard attempt Saturday and against South Carolina he missed a 46 yard attempt. Cimaglia is now 1 of 3 on the year after making 23 of 27 last year.