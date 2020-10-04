VolQuest - The Day After

The Day After
Tennessee’s winning streak is now eight games after a 35-12 win over Missouri to move the Vols to 2-0. We review the Vols' victory with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Jim Chaney — After getting pass happy a week ago in the first half, Chaney found the run game on Saturday as the Vols rushed for 232 yards on 51 runs. Chaney used plenty of formations including a jumbo formation that at times featured 8 offensive linemen. Chaney found a couple of explosive plays with 2 completions of 30+ yards. The running backs had eight runs of 10 yards or more. Ty Chandler and Eric Gray combined for 35 carries and four receptions meaning they touched the ball on 39 of the 74 offensive snaps. In two games, Tennessee has scored 66 points and the offense has 10 plays of 20 yards or more including six of 30 yards or more. Having an offensive line that can move people makes you a much better play caller.
Jarrett Guarantano — The senior got away with a bad decision where he threw it into double coverage on a slant where he never saw the safety, but other than that Guarantano was again in control of things. He was 6 of 7 on third downs. He was effective with his legs rushing for 25 yards and he was again decisive with the football. JG's accuracy was much improved and in two games has not turned the ball over.
The front seven — Tennessee’s defensive line didn’t apply enough pressure recording only one sack and three quarterback hurries, but the defensive front, which was much maligned by Jeremy Pruitt in fall camp, has been solid against the run. Larry Rountree III is a good back who is hard to bring down. Tennessee held him to 84 yards and 28 of that came on one run. In two games the Vols have been solid against the run giving up just 215 yards and they have 14 tackles for loss on the year.
NOT
Deep ball coverage — Tennessee’s secondary hasn’t been at full strength this season and it’s shown. The Vols in week one gave up throw after throw in the middle of the field. Against Missouri it was the vertical passes that gave the secondary problems. Alontae Taylor let receivers get behind him a couple of times. Missouri had a drop on a vertical pass down the midddle that would have been a touchdown. And the Vol safeties had a bust on a wheel route to Tyler Badie that went for 35 yards
Brent Cimaglia — Mr. Automatic hasn’t been automatic at all. Cimaglia missed a 39 yard attempt Saturday and against South Carolina he missed a 46 yard attempt. Cimaglia is now 1 of 3 on the year after making 23 of 27 last year.
DEFINING MOMENTS
4th and 1 and the Vol 34 — Jeremy Pruitt set the tone for the day on the fourth play of the game when his offense quickly went to the line of scrimmage and Jarrett Guarantano’s quarterback sneak netted three yards. Pruitt would go for it three more times on the afternoon converting all four 4th and 1 tries.
Theo Jackson INT — Down 28-12 Missouri was driving to potentially make it a one score game when Theo Jackson intercepted Conner Bazelak’s pass at the Vol 17 to end Missouri’s hopes of a come back.
JG to Eric Gray for 20 yard TD — Tennessee’s offensive line was great all afternoon and there’s no better example of it than on this play. Vol left tackle Wanya Morris pulled, delivering the block that sprung Gray into the end zone and gave Tennessee a 14—0 lead.
Jeremy Pruitt’s entrance — The head coach wanted to make sure his team had some juice. He started the morning by having an impromptu VolWalk and when his team came running out of a T-less tunnel it was Pruitt in a sprint leading his team onto the field. The head man was ready to play and was making sure his team was as well.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
100% — Tennessee was 5 for 5 in the red zone with five touchdowns. In two games, Chaney’s offense has scored a touchdown in 8 of 9 trips in the red zone. A year ago Chaney’s offense only scored 23 touchdowns in 47 red zone trips.
8 — That’s the number of tailback runs the Vol offense had over 10 yards. Eric Gray had five carries of over 10 yards and a reception for 13 yards.
0 — Number of turnovers by the Vol offense through the first two games.
2.9— Average yards per rush by the Vols opponents through two games. In eight quarters, the defense has given up 215 yards on 72 rushes.
GAME BALL
Let’s make it some game balls. The expectation coming into the season was that Tennessee’s offensive line would be the strength of the team. With Cade Mays in the line up and with starting left tackle Wayna Morris a week better following missing basically all of fall camp, the offensive line delivered on Saturday. In 39 tailback runs, the Vols had zero negative rushing yards. Tennessee was terrific in short yardage situations. They were 7 for 7 on possession downs (3rd and 4th) where the yard to gain was 2 yards or less.
BIGGEST CONCERN MOVING FORWARD?
Can the Vols tighten things up in the secondary? Tennessee gave up two plays of 30+ yards in the passing game and Missouri dropped a ball where the receiver was wide open by 5 yards or more down the middle of the field.
The defensive back field should have Bryce Thompson back next week and should get Shawn Shamburger back putting their secondary at full strength for the first time this season.
That unit will have to play better next week in what will be their biggest test of the year in defending the passing game.
Secondly, is Tennessee ready for the moment next week. Georgia will be favored and expected to win. Tennessee should compete and have a chance. Are they mentally ready for the moment?