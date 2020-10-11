VolQuest - The Day After

The Day After
Tennessee’s winning streak is over and the Vols still have a hill to climb to get back to the top of the SEC after a 44-21 loss at Georgia dropping the Vols to 2-1. We review the Vols victory with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Tennessee defense for a 16 minute stretch — Georgia did have 17 points at the half, but Tennessee’s defense in the middle of the game giving them a chance. For six possessions from the 8:41 mark of the second quarter to the four minute mark in the third quarter, Jeremy Pruitt’s defense gave up 125 yards on 31 snaps including three 3 and outs, and two fourth down stops. Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t help as they turned the football over twice in their five 3rd quarter possessions.
Some youth — Jeremy Pruitt will put the ball down later tonight and scrimmage his young players. Pruitt is looking for more help. Some of his youth showed up a little bit on Saturday. They weren’t perfect or great but Roman Harrison had two big plays early including a sack. Tyler Baron and Morven Joseph also showed up at times. Pruitt and the Vols need more moving forward.
NOT
The offensive line — A week after everyone was trying to give them a nickname. The offensive line was manhandled by the ‘Dawgs defensive front, which I think is the best in the country. Tennessee’s tailbacks had 36 yards on 16 carries. Jarrett Guarantano was sacked 3 times in the second half and fumbled three times losing two of them, plus an interception under pressure. Tennessee’s front plus their tight ends and backs struggled in pass protection against Georgia in the second half and the Vols longest run of the day was 8 yards. They were overwhelmed.
Discipline — Coming into the game the Vols had 9 penalties for 70 yards in two games. Saturday, the offensive front had 5 false starts and the team finished the day with 9 penalties for 70 yards. Tennessee has to clean up the self-inflicted wounds.
The second half — It’s been a train wreck for Tennessee the last two years in this series. The Vols have been dominated in the last two quarters of the two games getting outscored 44-0. Tennessee still has plenty of work to do in development and roster building to make it a 60 minute game.
Coverage in the middle of the field — It remains an issue for Pruitt’s defense. Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty had two middle of the field catches for 47 yards. Jermaine Burton had a couple of catches in the middle of the field. Kearis Jackson had a 21 yard touchdown in the middle of the field. Tennessee’s corners held up pretty good outside the hash but the middle of the field with linebacker coverage and safety coverage has to improve. It's been a problem for three games.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Vols opening drive of the second half — With all the momentum to start the second half, the Vol offense laid an egg. Tennessee ran for a yard, had a penalty for a false start, threw an incompletion and on third down Guarantano was sacked and fumbled. Taking away all the momentum.
Stetson Bennett to Kearis Jackson for six— On 3rd and 7 Bennett and Jackson hooked up for a 21 yard touchdown to make it a 9 point lead. Earlier in the drive, the same two connected on a 20 yard completion on 3rd and 10. Those points ended up being the game winner and the feeling at that point was that the game had gotten away from the Vols.
Goal line stand to end the half — Tennessee looked as if they were going to surrender the lead at the end of the first half giving Georgia plenty of momentum heading into the locker room. Tennessee’s defense stopped the Bulldogs twice from the one preserving the 21-17 half time lead. Unfortunately, Tennessee carried none of that momentum coming out of the locker room to start the second half.
Tennessee’s start — To have a chance everyone thought the Vols had to get off to a good start. They got exactly what they wanted with the ball sailed over Stetson Bennett’s head. DeAndre Johnson hustled and punched the ball out in the endzone that Kivon Bennett recovered for a touchdown. Tennessee was up 7-0 and the offense hadn’t been on the field.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
6 — Total number of tackles for loss by Georgia’s defense. Tennessee’s running game didn’t have a negative yards play last week vs. Missouri. Georgia particularly in the second half lived in the Vols backfield.
14 — Tennessee’s total yards of offense in the third quarter in 5 drives. Just awful offense.
7.8—The Vols third down average yards to go for the game as the Vols again lived in third and long.
17.8—Josh Palmer’s average yards per catch. He had two touchdowns and is clearly the Vols lone big play receiving threat at this point. Palmer is playing like an NFL receiver. He’s certainly helping his stock.
GAMEBALL
Henry To’oto’to had a career high in tackles with 11 tackles including two for loss. But my game ball goes to Josh Palmer. Palmer had four catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns where he make two contested catches. The first touchdown was a really good move where he cut inside the defender and played the ball perfectly. Palmer did a good job of not pushing off.
On his second touchdown Palmer did a terrific job of getting his left foot down for the score. Palmer may not have great speed but he does a really good job with contested catches.
BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN MOVING FORWARD
How does Tennessee bounce back this week against Kentucky after getting physically manhandled by the Georgia defensive front. What does the starting offensive line look like? Does Mays stay at guard or does he go back to tackle? What kind of creativity and imagine will Jim Chaney have with his running game?
Defensively, can Tennessee find some kind of answer to defending the middle of the field. The good news is Kentucky doesn't throw it well, but future opponents will and Tennessee has to clean that up.
Kentucky picked up their first win over Mississippi State but their offense struggled as the Wildcats gained just 157 yards, but forced the Bulldogs into six interceptions.