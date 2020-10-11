VolQuest - The Day After

Tennessee’s winning streak is over and the Vols still have a hill to climb to get back to the top of the SEC after a 44-21 loss at Georgia dropping the Vols to 2-1. We review the Vols victory with The Day After .

HOT

Tennessee defense for a 16 minute stretch — Georgia did have 17 points at the half, but Tennessee’s defense in the middle of the game giving them a chance. For six possessions from the 8:41 mark of the second quarter to the four minute mark in the third quarter, Jeremy Pruitt’s defense gave up 125 yards on 31 snaps including three 3 and outs, and two fourth down stops. Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t help as they turned the football over twice in their five 3rd quarter possessions.

Some youth — Jeremy Pruitt will put the ball down later tonight and scrimmage his young players. Pruitt is looking for more help. Some of his youth showed up a little bit on Saturday. They weren’t perfect or great but Roman Harrison had two big plays early including a sack. Tyler Baron and Morven Joseph also showed up at times. Pruitt and the Vols need more moving forward.





NOT

The offensive line — A week after everyone was trying to give them a nickname. The offensive line was manhandled by the ‘Dawgs defensive front, which I think is the best in the country. Tennessee’s tailbacks had 36 yards on 16 carries. Jarrett Guarantano was sacked 3 times in the second half and fumbled three times losing two of them, plus an interception under pressure. Tennessee’s front plus their tight ends and backs struggled in pass protection against Georgia in the second half and the Vols longest run of the day was 8 yards. They were overwhelmed.





Discipline — Coming into the game the Vols had 9 penalties for 70 yards in two games. Saturday, the offensive front had 5 false starts and the team finished the day with 9 penalties for 70 yards. Tennessee has to clean up the self-inflicted wounds.





The second half — It’s been a train wreck for Tennessee the last two years in this series. The Vols have been dominated in the last two quarters of the two games getting outscored 44-0. Tennessee still has plenty of work to do in development and roster building to make it a 60 minute game.





Coverage in the middle of the field — It remains an issue for Pruitt’s defense. Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty had two middle of the field catches for 47 yards. Jermaine Burton had a couple of catches in the middle of the field. Kearis Jackson had a 21 yard touchdown in the middle of the field. Tennessee’s corners held up pretty good outside the hash but the middle of the field with linebacker coverage and safety coverage has to improve. It's been a problem for three games.