VolQuest - The Day After

HOT

Tennessee’s offensive line — They Vols big uglies weren’t beautiful on Saturday but they weren’t bad either. Darnell Wright played his best game. And overall that unit had a solid day with another re-shuffled line up. They gave up no sacks and the 303 yards of offense gained were the most by a Vol offense against Alabama since 2015. Tennessee still hasn’t had a 200 yard passer against Alabama since Jonathan Crompton. Tennessee’s rushing total of 139 yards is the most the have had on Alabama since they rushed for 181 in 2014.

Jarrett Guarantano — The guy just won’t throw in the towel. After being terrible a week ago in an ugly, unforgivable loss to Kentucky. The senior bounced back with a solid day going 13 of 24 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Guarantano had no turnovers. He wasn’t sacked and he had 22 yards rushing. He wasn’t great but he was much improved and is clearly the quarterback for this team in the eyes of this coaching staff.

NOT

The secondary — This unit is struggling big time. They can’t catch a ball thrown too them. They can’t defend the middle of the field and they just aren’t playing well at all. Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and connected on his first 11 passes. He had five completions of 20 yards or more. And he did it without his best weapon, Jaylen Waddle who was hurt on the opening kickoff.

The second half — I almost wonder if the Vols should even go into the locker room at the half because the last three weeks whatever is being said isn’t working. Tennessee opened the second half with a fumble like they did at Georgia, which was returned for a touchdown to make the score 35-7. They have just not done anything well in the second half in the last three games. The Vols have been outscored 64-7 in the second half by Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama.



The roster — Alabama was better at every position on the field on Saturday. If the two teams played 20 times, you would take Alabama to win all 20. Pruitt referenced the talent gap in his post game press conference a gap he said is closing.

“For us to beat these guys today, we needed to play really clean football and have a couple of things to go our way. That’s the truth of the matter. I think a great indication of talent level when you look at your team is look and see who gets drafted. We have a lot of young guys on our team and we’ve got some older guys on our team that are continuing to improve. We have to execute at a higher level on both sides of the ball to give ourselves a chance. The last half of this season will be a great opportunity to see where we’re at as far as these guys doing that.

“I can assure you that the gap is closing. It might not show on the scoreboard today, but the gap is closing. I can assure you that. That’s one thing that is frustrating to me and it is frustrating to our players. There are times that we have done some really good things as a team, whether it is the offense playing really well or the defense playing really well or special teams. We’ve not put any of that together and that’s what elite teams in our conference do. They don’t have many bad plays and they don’t make many mistakes. They make the other team beat them.