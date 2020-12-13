VolQuest - The Day After

The Day After
Tennessee finally found the win column with a 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt . We review the Vols' win with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Harrison Bailey —The freshman went 14-18 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey completed his first 13 passes. Bailey did have the fumble as he was hit throwing the ball, but for the second week he kept the ball out of harms way and he managed the game well.
The defensive front — It was that units best night in terms of both stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback. The front was credited with two sacks and six hurries and they also had 13 tackles. The defensive front consistently made Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals throw on the run.
Explosive plays —After struggling all season with explosive plays Tennessee found them Saturday against a struggling Vanderbilt defense. The Vols had 7 plays of 20 yards or more including a season long 74 yard touchdown catch from Harrison Bailey to Velus Jones.
The kickers — Toby Wilson was perfect on 6 extra points in his first action ever. It had to be a huge thrill for him to do it in his home town. Wilson wasn’t the only kicker to have a big night for the Vols. Paxton Brooks averaged 47 yards a punt including 58 yard punt. Brooks had 2 kicks of 50+ yards. Three of his five were inside the 20 yard line. Brooks also threw a great pass to Henry T. on the fake punt.
Jalin Hyatt — Speed never had a bad day and Hyatt continues to show his speed. Hyatt finished with 81 yards on 5 catches including a 26 yard score. Hyatt had 5 catches on 5 targets.
NOT
Discipline — Tennessee set a season high for number of penalties and penalty yards. The Vols finished with 94 yards on 10 penalties. Tennessee again had personnel issues. They were caught with 12 men on the field while trying to substitute against a hurry up offense and they had to call timeout on a punt because they only had 10 men on the field.
Pass protection — After giving up 6 sacks last week to Florida, the Vols gave up three more on Saturday in Nashville. They weren’t all on the offensive line but 9 sacks in two games is too many and the quarterbacks were under pretty steady pressure. Tennessee has to do a better job handling blitzes next week against Texas A&M. Pressure led to both Tennessee turnovers against the Commodores.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Bryce Thompson’s pick 6 — Vanderbilt had the momentum leading 10-7 when Thompson made a one handed stab that he returned 18 yards for a score. The ‘Dores never recovered.
The middle 8 — Tennessee scored to close the first half and scored to start the second half. A rare occasion for the Vols. A week ago Tennessee gave up 14 points in the middle 8. Saturday night the Vols outscored the 'Dores 14-0 in the middle 8. It’s something that’s been missing for this team in the six game losing streak.
Velus Jones 23 yard touchdown — Tennessee gained momentum after Bryce Thompson’s interception return. They kept it with Jones’ score on their next offensive drive. Tennessee’s defense got a 14 yard sack to force a punt. The offense started in Vanderbilt territory and Jones capped it off with his toe tapping touchdown.
Bailey to Jones for 74 yards — Tennessee wasn’t going to lose the game leading 35-17, but after giving up a touchdown, the Vol offense immediately responded. Jim Chaney was aggressive in his play calling and it paid off. Instead of just trying to run the clock out, Chaney put the game away on the longest play of the year by his offense.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
16% — Vanderbilt conversion rate on third down as Tennessee only surrendered 3 conversions on 18 attempts. A great night for a team that came in giving up conversions on over half of opponent's third down attempts on the year.
15.6 — Tennessee’s average yards per completion Saturday night against the Commodores. The Vols have been waiting on explosive plays and they got them with 7 plays of 20 yards or more.
1/2/6/6 — The Vols much maligned pass defense was better at all levels on Saturday. Tennessee had an interception, 2 sacks, 6 pass break ups, and 6 QB hurries
8-1 — That’s Jeremy Pruitt’s record at Tennessee when his team scores 30 points or more.
GAME BALL
It’s gotta be Velus Jones. And what a crime to have not gotten him the ball before the last two weeks. Jones was targeted 8 times on Saturday and had 7 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Against Florida, Jones was targeted 8 times. He has 16 targets the last two weeks. Jones was targets just 12 times in the first 8 weeks of the season.
Jones can run, he can get open and he has good hands. He should have been a bigger factor earlier in the year. He deserves a game ball for his performance on Saturday night.
BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN MOVING FORWARD
Can this team build off a win they were supposed to get. Harrison Bailey continues to be steady at quarterback and doesn’t panic or get rattled. The Vols got some production out of some young players. Defensively they were again good against the run in the front seven and were aggressive in getting after the quarterback.
Can they do that next week against a mobile guy in Kellan Mond? Can the offense protect the quarterback better? And can this team make some explosive plays against a much better defense next week?