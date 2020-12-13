VolQuest - The Day After

Tennessee finally found the win column with a 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt . We review the Vols' win with The Day After .

HOT

Harrison Bailey —The freshman went 14-18 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey completed his first 13 passes. Bailey did have the fumble as he was hit throwing the ball, but for the second week he kept the ball out of harms way and he managed the game well.

The defensive front — It was that units best night in terms of both stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback. The front was credited with two sacks and six hurries and they also had 13 tackles. The defensive front consistently made Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals throw on the run.

Explosive plays —After struggling all season with explosive plays Tennessee found them Saturday against a struggling Vanderbilt defense. The Vols had 7 plays of 20 yards or more including a season long 74 yard touchdown catch from Harrison Bailey to Velus Jones.

The kickers — Toby Wilson was perfect on 6 extra points in his first action ever. It had to be a huge thrill for him to do it in his home town. Wilson wasn’t the only kicker to have a big night for the Vols. Paxton Brooks averaged 47 yards a punt including 58 yard punt. Brooks had 2 kicks of 50+ yards. Three of his five were inside the 20 yard line. Brooks also threw a great pass to Henry T. on the fake punt.

Jalin Hyatt — Speed never had a bad day and Hyatt continues to show his speed. Hyatt finished with 81 yards on 5 catches including a 26 yard score. Hyatt had 5 catches on 5 targets.

NOT

Discipline — Tennessee set a season high for number of penalties and penalty yards. The Vols finished with 94 yards on 10 penalties. Tennessee again had personnel issues. They were caught with 12 men on the field while trying to substitute against a hurry up offense and they had to call timeout on a punt because they only had 10 men on the field.

Pass protection — After giving up 6 sacks last week to Florida, the Vols gave up three more on Saturday in Nashville. They weren’t all on the offensive line but 9 sacks in two games is too many and the quarterbacks were under pretty steady pressure. Tennessee has to do a better job handling blitzes next week against Texas A&M. Pressure led to both Tennessee turnovers against the Commodores.