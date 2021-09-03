Tennessee opened the Josh Heupel era with a 38-6 win over Bowling Green. We review the Vols win with The Day After.

HOT AND NOT

HOT The running game — The running backs should get alot of credit as newcomer Tyion Evans shined with some great footwork. But give the offensive line and the tight ends some credit as well as they were pivotal in the run game especially in early part of he third quarter. The defensive front — The Vols aren’t going to line up and stonewall most of the schedule this fall, but Rodney Garner’s unit is full of personality and they had good production including three batted balls and spending a lot of time in the opponents backfield. Garner’s arrival has been a key hire for Josh Heupel.

NOT Discipline —Tennessee only had 5 penalties for 45 yards but three of them were holding penalties wiping out a touchdown and a first down. Tennessee doesn’t need o get behind the sticks all the time. Tennessee has to tighten things up for next weekend.

Joe Milton — Simply put he didn’t play well. Milton held the ball too long at times. He missed several open receivers including two deep balls. Milton ran the ball, but this fan base knows they need better quarterback play.

DEFINING MOMENTS

The opening drive of the second half — Tennessee wasn’t going to lose the game, but they had no momentum heading into half time. The Vol offense fixed that to start the second half when they exploded for 72 yards on 8 plays for a touchdown. The kicker is it was eight straight runs extending the least to 21-6 Tennessee’s first holding penalty — The Vols had played clean and very efficient football for their first 25 snaps gaining 168 yards. The holding penalty made it 1st and 20 and knocked the offense out of rhythm for the rest of the half. To be able to go really fast winning on first down is a must. Vols start — The expectation was for this team to start fast under Josh Heupel and they didn’t disappoint scoring touchdowns on their first t0 possessions. It was exactly what he doctor ordered for the team and the fans. Tennessee forced two three and outs and scored two touchdowns in the first four possessions to start the game. Halftime —I don’t know what was said or if anything was. But what I do know is that whatever was said worked as Tennessee dominated he third quarter including an opening possession touchdown and the defense held their own as well only giving up 3 yards defense in the first possession of the second half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS



331 — The number of rushing yards Tennessee amassed in their season opening win. Both Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small rushed for other 100 yards. The last time two Vol tailbacks rushed for over 100 yards in. Game was against Missouri in 2016. 11 — Number of tackles for loss by the defense including 5 by the defensive line 17% — Joe Milton’s completion percentage the last three quarters as he went 2 for 12. 101 — Total number of yards given up by the defense outside of two second quarter field goal drives. Tennessee’s defense gave up 66 yards of offense to Bowling Green in the second half.

GAMEBALL

You have two running backs go over 100 yards on a night where the run game was dominant for 3 quarters and you had to have it considering how poor the passing game was. So certainly you could give game balls to Jabari Small or Tyion Evans But Tennessee’s defense outside of two drives was terrific and Theo Jackson was a big reason why. The senior who’s playing the star position was active at the line of scrimmage and was tight in coverage most of the night. Jackson finished with t a career high 11 tackles including 2.5 for loss and 3 PBU’s. Jackson only had 1 tackle for loss that season and only two PBU’s.

BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN MOVING FORWARD