Tennessee couldn’t capitalize on early opportunities and self inflicted wounds led to Tennessee’s 41-34 loss to Pitt. We review the Vols’ defeat with The Day After .

HOT

Special teams — Mike Ekeler’s guys were really good on Saturday. Paxton Brooks pinned Pitt inside the 5. Pitt averaged 12 yards on 3 kick returns. Christian Charles blocked a punt to set up the Vols first score. Velus Jones was terrific in kickoff returns averaging 30.5 yards a return. Tennessee was really good in the kicking game.

The tight ends — Tennessee fans are always asking “when are we going to throw to the tight end”. Saturday they go their wish as Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant combing for 9 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Hendon Hooker — Hooker was far from perfect as he had a fumble and a critical interception, but the transfer was 15 of 21 for 189 yards and two scores giving Tennessee a chance to rally for the win. Will be interesting to see if Hooker does indeed start (one would think he would) and if so how do they adjust the offense with him. Hookers legs are more of a part of his game than Milton and Hooker works the underneath stuff better.





NOT

Discipline —After 5 penalties in week one including 2 in the redzone, Tennessee had 13 against Pitt including two more in the redzone. Tennessee must clean up the penalties especially the offensive penalties.





The run game — A week ago, the run game generated all the praise running for over 300 yards again a woeful Bowling Green defense. Against Pitt, Tennessee’s tailbacks rushed for 33 yards on 19 carries. The Vols need Tiyon Evans back and Cooper Mays healthy. The offensive line must be better than they were on Saturday.





Explosive play defense — The longest play for Pitt was 40 yards. But all four of Taysir Mack’s catches were for over 20 yards. Jordan Addison had a 29 yard catch. All total Pitt had 6 plays of 20+ yards. Tennessee needs a bigger pass rush to help limit some of the big plays.