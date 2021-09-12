The Day After
Tennessee couldn’t capitalize on early opportunities and self inflicted wounds led to Tennessee’s 41-34 loss to Pitt. We review the Vols’ defeat with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Special teams — Mike Ekeler’s guys were really good on Saturday. Paxton Brooks pinned Pitt inside the 5. Pitt averaged 12 yards on 3 kick returns. Christian Charles blocked a punt to set up the Vols first score. Velus Jones was terrific in kickoff returns averaging 30.5 yards a return. Tennessee was really good in the kicking game.
The tight ends — Tennessee fans are always asking “when are we going to throw to the tight end”. Saturday they go their wish as Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant combing for 9 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Hendon Hooker — Hooker was far from perfect as he had a fumble and a critical interception, but the transfer was 15 of 21 for 189 yards and two scores giving Tennessee a chance to rally for the win. Will be interesting to see if Hooker does indeed start (one would think he would) and if so how do they adjust the offense with him. Hookers legs are more of a part of his game than Milton and Hooker works the underneath stuff better.
NOT
Discipline —After 5 penalties in week one including 2 in the redzone, Tennessee had 13 against Pitt including two more in the redzone. Tennessee must clean up the penalties especially the offensive penalties.
The run game — A week ago, the run game generated all the praise running for over 300 yards again a woeful Bowling Green defense. Against Pitt, Tennessee’s tailbacks rushed for 33 yards on 19 carries. The Vols need Tiyon Evans back and Cooper Mays healthy. The offensive line must be better than they were on Saturday.
Explosive play defense — The longest play for Pitt was 40 yards. But all four of Taysir Mack’s catches were for over 20 yards. Jordan Addison had a 29 yard catch. All total Pitt had 6 plays of 20+ yards. Tennessee needs a bigger pass rush to help limit some of the big plays.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Failed fourth and 1 — After what looked to be a terrible spot on third down, freshman Jaylen Wright was stuffed for a loss on 4th and inches thwarted Tennessee’s game tying touchdown inside the five yard line.
Hooker interception on final offensive possession — After the defense forced a three and out and Pittsburgh shanked a punt, Hooker never saw the backside safety as he threw an interception that ended the Vols hopes of a comeback.
Tennessee’s second quarter trip into the redzone — With 2nd and goal at Pitt 3, Tennessee went backwards 32 yards the next two snaps thanks to three penalties turning a possible touchdown into a 48 yard field goal.
Christian Charles set up the Vols with a blocked punt — After great kickoff coverage backing Pitt up and forcing the Panthers to punt from their end zone, the freshman came clean in blocking the kick.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
60% — Tennessee’s touchdown percentage inside the 10 yard line on Saturday as Tennessee only scored 3 touchdowns in five trips. For the season now, the Vols are 10 of 11 scoring in the redzone but only 7 have been touchdowns.
-5 — That’s Tennessee’s turnover margin as the Vols have turned it over 5 times and have yet to force a touchdown.
13 for 134 —Tennessee’s penalty total as the offense committed 9 penalties.
20 — Number of points given up by the defense in 6 of the 8 quarters this year. The problem is the second quarter where they have given up 33 points in two games.
GAMEBALL
How do you not give it to Theo Jackson again? Jackson had a sack, 2 TFL’s, 11 tackles, a pass deflection, and a quarterback hurry.
Jackson has to be the most improved player from a year ago. Jackson has 22 tackles in 2 games. A season ago, Jackson had 25 tackles in 10 games last year and his 4.5 tfl’s is more than he had for his entire career before this season.
Willie Martinez has obviously been a great arrival for Jackson.
BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN MOVING FORWARD
What is Heupel is going to do at quarterback? How does he not start Hendon Hooker? How does Milton handle that if he does?
Then you have the injury questions. They should not be an issue for next week as Tennessee Tech comes to town but can all of them be healthy in two weeks when the Vols travel to Gainesville.
Can Tennessee find a pass rush off the edge? Will Byron Young make that big of a difference. Tennessee had 2 sacks on Saturday but the both came on blitzes. The Vols had 3 quarterback hurries from the defensive line position but couldn’t get home.
Lastly and most importantly can this team clean up the self inflicted wounds. Tennessee is going to struggle to win if they have 13 penalties a game.