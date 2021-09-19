The Day After
Tennessee manhandled an overwhelmed Tennessee Tech team in a 56-0 win on Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. We review the Vols’ win with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
The secondary — Willie Martinez’s unit was pretty good the first two weeks, but even so, they couldn’t get their hands on the football. Saturday, they got their hands on four of them for their first four interceptions. That unit has tackled well and haven’t had any obvious busts. Against Tennessee Tech they had no fear of the ball being thrown over their heads and they squatted on the slants. The result was four interceptions as well as seven pass break ups. The challenges for the secondary are going to be much harder moving forward but they have had a nice start to the year.
Aubrey Solomon —The senior defensive tackle has been buried on the defensive line depth chart and didn’t play in the first two games. Solomon got on the field Saturday and tied for the team lead with six tackles and a half tackle for loss. Now everyone understands the level of competition, but Solomon was definitely productive. The question is will it lead to an increase in snaps next week in The Swamp.
JaVonta Payton — The transfer wasn’t targeted a week ago. When asked about him this week, receivers coach Kodi Burns said Payton played well against Pittsburgh, but his number just wasn’t called. It was called on Saturday, as Payton was targeted six times. He finished with three receptions for 46 yards and a nice toe-tapping touchdown. Payton had a deep ball he should have caught, but the fluid receiver was much more involved this week.
NOT
The offensive front — Hendon Hooker was hurried and knocked down a handful of times, but the biggest issue with the front was in the run game where Tennessee struggled to move an undersized defensive front. After dominating in the run game in week one, the last two weeks have been a struggle when it comes to tailback runs as the quarterbacks have outgunned the backs the last two weeks.
The deep ball — Not sure what the count is now, but Tennessee can’t connect on a deep ball. The ball is either overthrown or a receiver drops the ball. Whatever the reason, the result is the same and it’s an incomplete pass.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Payton finds the checkerboards for the first time — After having an 89-yard kickoff return to open the game called back and having to punt on its first possession, Tennessee’s offense got going with a two-play, 33-yard touchdown drive set up by a 25-yard punt return from Velus Jones. The drive was capped off by a toe-tapping 29-yard catch by Payton.
Hooker to Jones for 45-yards — On a 4th-and-3, Jones turned a simple wide receiver screen into a 45-yard touchdown run. Jones seems to be growing in this offense as he has gotten healthier.
The third quarter —Tennessee wasn’t going to lose but it made quick work of things to start the second half with three touchdowns, including Solon Page’s pick-six.
Defense wins — again — in sudden change — Last week Tennessee’s defense gave up three points following a sudden change (offensive turnover). This week it gave up zero and against Bowling Green it gave up zero. Five of Tennessee’s six turnovers this year have occurred in its own territory and out of those five turnovers, the defense has given up just three points.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
28 — The number of points Tennessee scored off turnovers as the Vols record four interceptions. It was their first four turnovers on the season.
163 — Yards rushing by Tennessee's running backs the last two games on 63 carries. Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton have 166 the last two weeks on 23 carries
80% — Tennessee’s fourth down conversion rate on Saturday after going for it five times.
0 — Number of points given up by the defense in the first quarter this year.
GAMEBALL
Velus Jones looked fast in the kickoff return game last week against Pittsburgh. He looked healthier and faster this week.
Jones had 120 all-purpose yards. He opened the game with an 89-yard kickoff return that was called back. He had 32 yards in punt returns including a 25-yard return.
Jones also had 65 yards receiving on three catches including a 45-yard touchdown reception.
Jones gets my game ball.
BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN MOVING FORWARD
No, it’s not the quarterback position. That’s obviously going to be the talk all week and we know Josh Heupel is going to leave everyone guessing, but the biggest question for me is on the offensive line.
Tennessee’s running game outside of quarterback runs have been sub-par the last two games. Heupel indicated it was a combination of everyone on offense from the line to the tight ends to the backs leaving yards out there. Florida held Alabama to 91 yards rushing on Saturday.