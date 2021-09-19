The Day After

HOT

The secondary — Willie Martinez’s unit was pretty good the first two weeks, but even so, they couldn’t get their hands on the football. Saturday, they got their hands on four of them for their first four interceptions. That unit has tackled well and haven’t had any obvious busts. Against Tennessee Tech they had no fear of the ball being thrown over their heads and they squatted on the slants. The result was four interceptions as well as seven pass break ups. The challenges for the secondary are going to be much harder moving forward but they have had a nice start to the year.

Aubrey Solomon —The senior defensive tackle has been buried on the defensive line depth chart and didn’t play in the first two games. Solomon got on the field Saturday and tied for the team lead with six tackles and a half tackle for loss. Now everyone understands the level of competition, but Solomon was definitely productive. The question is will it lead to an increase in snaps next week in The Swamp.

JaVonta Payton — The transfer wasn’t targeted a week ago. When asked about him this week, receivers coach Kodi Burns said Payton played well against Pittsburgh, but his number just wasn’t called. It was called on Saturday, as Payton was targeted six times. He finished with three receptions for 46 yards and a nice toe-tapping touchdown. Payton had a deep ball he should have caught, but the fluid receiver was much more involved this week.

NOT

The offensive front — Hendon Hooker was hurried and knocked down a handful of times, but the biggest issue with the front was in the run game where Tennessee struggled to move an undersized defensive front. After dominating in the run game in week one, the last two weeks have been a struggle when it comes to tailback runs as the quarterbacks have outgunned the backs the last two weeks.

The deep ball — Not sure what the count is now, but Tennessee can’t connect on a deep ball. The ball is either overthrown or a receiver drops the ball. Whatever the reason, the result is the same and it’s an incomplete pass.