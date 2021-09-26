After the Vols led 14-10 in the second half, Florida scored 28 straight to beat Tennessee 38-14. We review the Vols’ loss with The Day After .

HOT

The run game — Florida didn’t give up 100 yards rushing a week ago to Alabama. Tennessee, who had struggled mightily the last two weeks to run the ball, found some success rushing for 148 yards. Tennessee’s offensive front is more effective when Cooper Mays is on the field.

Hendon Hooker — Hooker wasn’t close to perfect, but he was under pressure all night and the transfer gave Tennessee a chance. Hooker was 13 of 23 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He was the victim of a handful of drops. He had a really bad miss to a wide open Jacob Warren. But Hooker took care of the ball and overall was solid.

NOT

Contain —One of the challenges coming in was to contain Florida quarterback Emory Jones. Tennessee couldn’t do that as Jones ran for 144 yards on 15 carries averaging 9.6 yards a run. Playing contain on the edge was going to be key for Tim Banks’ defense and the Vols didn’t do a good enough job of that.





Management — Tennessee didn’t field a punt because they didn’t have anyone back to return it and the played the snap with only 9 men on the field as they had a communication break down trying to go from punt safe to a punt return after a Florida penalty.





Facing 4th and 2 in the fourth quarter down 17 points, Tennessee line up to go for it, but never got the chance. They had a delay of game penalty as they got the play in late and Hendon Hooker nor the coaches were aware enough of the play clock to call time out.





The flea flicker play that Hooker got hurt on was an odd play as it happened in close quarters. Hooker and Evans bumped into each other and on top of that Florida was playing off coverage making sure the ball didn’t get behind them.





Penalties — Against Pitt, the Vols had 13 penalties for over 100 yards. Saturday, Tennessee had 10 penalties for 85 yards. With such a small margin for error, Tennessee has to play cleaner football.