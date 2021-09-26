The Day After
After the Vols led 14-10 in the second half, Florida scored 28 straight to beat Tennessee 38-14. We review the Vols’ loss with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
The run game — Florida didn’t give up 100 yards rushing a week ago to Alabama. Tennessee, who had struggled mightily the last two weeks to run the ball, found some success rushing for 148 yards. Tennessee’s offensive front is more effective when Cooper Mays is on the field.
Hendon Hooker — Hooker wasn’t close to perfect, but he was under pressure all night and the transfer gave Tennessee a chance. Hooker was 13 of 23 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He was the victim of a handful of drops. He had a really bad miss to a wide open Jacob Warren. But Hooker took care of the ball and overall was solid.
NOT
Contain —One of the challenges coming in was to contain Florida quarterback Emory Jones. Tennessee couldn’t do that as Jones ran for 144 yards on 15 carries averaging 9.6 yards a run. Playing contain on the edge was going to be key for Tim Banks’ defense and the Vols didn’t do a good enough job of that.
Management — Tennessee didn’t field a punt because they didn’t have anyone back to return it and the played the snap with only 9 men on the field as they had a communication break down trying to go from punt safe to a punt return after a Florida penalty.
Facing 4th and 2 in the fourth quarter down 17 points, Tennessee line up to go for it, but never got the chance. They had a delay of game penalty as they got the play in late and Hendon Hooker nor the coaches were aware enough of the play clock to call time out.
The flea flicker play that Hooker got hurt on was an odd play as it happened in close quarters. Hooker and Evans bumped into each other and on top of that Florida was playing off coverage making sure the ball didn’t get behind them.
Penalties — Against Pitt, the Vols had 13 penalties for over 100 yards. Saturday, Tennessee had 10 penalties for 85 yards. With such a small margin for error, Tennessee has to play cleaner football.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Jimmy Callaway drop —Down two scores following Florida’s touchdown drive to open the second half, Tennessee looked like they were going to answer. Facing 4th and 5 at the Florida 30, Josh Heupel went for it. Hendon Hooker hit Jimmy Calloway on a crossing pattern that Calloway dropped which would have been an easy first down.
Chase McGrath missed field goal — Down 17-14, Tennessee’s offense in less than 90 seconds found themselves at the Florida 30 with :03 seconds left in the half and a chance to tie the score, but McGrath missed wide from 47 yards, giving Florida the lead and a chance to make it two possessions to open the second half.
Opening possession of the second half — Dan Mullen was steamed at his team at the half. He peeled some paint in the locker room and the Gator offense came out rolling to open the second half. Florida went 78 yards in 6 snaps. They never had a 3rd down play and got Tennessee for the second time this year on a trick play.
Javonta Payton score — For Tennessee to have a chance to win the game, they needed to make explosive plays. The Vols first touchdown came on a 47 yard screen pass. The second came courtesy of a 75 yard throw and catch to Javonta Payton on a deep ball that Tennessee fans had been waiting on all year.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
353 — Number of passing and rushing yards by Florida quarterback Emory Jones who the Vols had no answer for.
109 —Number of yards gained by the running backs on 22 carries. The Vol tailbacks averaged 4.95 yards a carry after having 26 carries of 2 yards or less the last two weeks.
8.3 — Tennessee’s average yards to make on 3rd down. The Vol offense was 5 of 13 on third downs.
11.3 — Florida’s average yards per play in the 3rd quarter
GAMEBALL
Junior college transfer Tiyon Evans only had one carry for 3 yards in the first half. In the second he had 10 carries for 47 yards. He came out of the locker room determined and got Tennessee’s ground game going on their first possession.
Evans also led the team in receiving with 3 catches for 71 yards including a 47 yard screen pass for a score.
Evans is the Vols most complete back.
BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN MOVING FORWARD
For me the biggest question is on the injury front. Cleary this team is better with Cooper Mays in the line up. Mays’ lingering ankle sprain that he re-aggravated in the second half is a major concern. This offense doesn’t play as clean or as fast when he’s not on the field.
Then there is Hendon Hooker who’s clearly the Vols best answer at this point at quarterback. How injured is he and if he can’t go then what can this offense get done with Joe Milton or Harrison Bailey if they have to go with him. He’s clearly not a guy they have alot of confidence in.
Missouri is a winnable game for the Vols, but the health of this team may determine how winnable.