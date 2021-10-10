Tennessee exploded in the first half then stumbled around in the second for a 45-20 win over South Carolina. We review the Vols’ second straight SEC win with The Day After .

HOT

Hendon Hooker — The transfer continues to put up big numbers. Since becoming the starter Hooker has throw for 643 yard and 10 touchdowns in the first half (4 games). He hasn’t turned the football over. His legs also been valuable. Hooker has 3 rushing touchdowns on the year and is he team’s second leading rusher.

Velus Jones — The move to the slot has been a home run for Jones. The slot receiver should catch the most passes and Jones has the last two weeks. Over the last 8 quarters, Jones has 13 catches for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.

TFL’s — Tennessee’s defense always talks about playing vertical and they continue to do that at the line of scrimmage. The Vol defense was in South Carolina’s backfield to the tune of 10 tackles for loss. On the season now, Tim Banks’ squad has 52 TFL’s on the season.

NOT

Special teams — After being great early in the year, that unit has not played well the last few weeks. On Saturday they again had a personnel issue having to call a timeout because they only had 10 men on the field and they totally blew the fake punt as the Vol defender turned the gunner loose. Paxton Brooks shanked a punt. And South Carolina had a 39 yard kickoff return and had another long return called back on a penalty. That unit has to get back on track.

2nd half offense — The Vol offense lost their edge, way or whatever you want to call it, but after having their way with South Carolina in the first half, the Vols first four possession of the second half was 4 punts, 17 plays, 36 yards and Hooker was sacked 3 times.