The Day After
Tennessee exploded in the first half then stumbled around in the second for a 45-20 win over South Carolina. We review the Vols’ second straight SEC win with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Hendon Hooker — The transfer continues to put up big numbers. Since becoming the starter Hooker has throw for 643 yard and 10 touchdowns in the first half (4 games). He hasn’t turned the football over. His legs also been valuable. Hooker has 3 rushing touchdowns on the year and is he team’s second leading rusher.
Velus Jones — The move to the slot has been a home run for Jones. The slot receiver should catch the most passes and Jones has the last two weeks. Over the last 8 quarters, Jones has 13 catches for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.
TFL’s — Tennessee’s defense always talks about playing vertical and they continue to do that at the line of scrimmage. The Vol defense was in South Carolina’s backfield to the tune of 10 tackles for loss. On the season now, Tim Banks’ squad has 52 TFL’s on the season.
NOT
Special teams — After being great early in the year, that unit has not played well the last few weeks. On Saturday they again had a personnel issue having to call a timeout because they only had 10 men on the field and they totally blew the fake punt as the Vol defender turned the gunner loose. Paxton Brooks shanked a punt. And South Carolina had a 39 yard kickoff return and had another long return called back on a penalty. That unit has to get back on track.
2nd half offense — The Vol offense lost their edge, way or whatever you want to call it, but after having their way with South Carolina in the first half, the Vols first four possession of the second half was 4 punts, 17 plays, 36 yards and Hooker was sacked 3 times.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Hyatt stab for 6 — After only playing 20 snaps a week ago, Jalin Hyatt was the first Vol in the end zone on Saturday as Hyatt snared a 3 yard slant from Hooker on the Vols first possession.
McCullough interception — In the most head scratching call of the day from South Caroina, defensive end Jordan Burch playing fullback tried to throw a halfback pass that was intercepted in the end zone and the Vols held onto their 14-0 lead.
Jones goes 21 for 6 — For the second straight week, Velus Jones turns a 3rd down conversion into a touchdown. Jones caught the short pass from Hooker and saw nothing but green grass to the checkerboards.
Halftime with Al — Linebacker Al Wilson was honored at mid-field at the half as he heads into the College Football Hall of Fame. Wilson, who praised his teammates and the fans, soaked in the weekend and celebrated with the Vols in the locker room following the win.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
71%, 10 TD’s. — Hendon Hooker’s completion percentage and touchdown total in the first half of the last four games combined.
99 — Total yards gained by the offense in the second half after racking up 373 in the first half.
+8 — Tennessees turnover margin the last four games. The Vols haven’t turned the ball over in the last thee games.
101 — Number of points scored by the Vols in the first quarter in 6 games this year. Florida is the only team to score a touchdown in the first quarter against the Vols this season.
GAMEBALL
I’m giving my game ball to Brandon Turnage. The Alabama transfer had played 23 snaps in the first 5 games. Due to injury, Turnage was pressed into duty and led the team with 14 tackles including 2 for loss.
This team always talked about the next man up mentality and it was on full display Saturday with Turnage being the poster child for it.
BIGGEST CONCERN/MOVING FORWARD
How healthy will this team be or can they get by next Saturday? Can they get and of the defensive backs healthy? Can Cooper Mays go next week? How is Tiyon Evans? Elijah Simmons? Tyler Baron who was limited? Jabari Small? The list goes on and on. Can this team get healthy as they host the high octane offense of Ole Miss.