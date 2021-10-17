Tennessee couldn’t get it done in one of the more bizarre football games in the history of Neyland Stadium. We review the Vols’ 31-26 loss with The Day After .

HOT

Vol second half defense — Yes, Matt Corral had too many rushing yards. More on that later, but Tim Banks’ unit was good in the second half giving up a touchdown, only allowing 5 first downs. They didn’t give up a pass play of 20 yards and got a turnover. The offense got the ball 4 times in the second half down 5 points and came up empty in all four possessions. Omari Thomas and Byron Young played their best games by far as Vols.

The effort — This team made a truck load of mistakes. Mistakes that cost them the football game, but there’s one thing no one can criticize about this team and that’s how hard they play. Despite the injuries and a thin roster this team has not failed to show up. They just have to help themselves more.

Hendon Hooker — The Vol quarterback was the best offensive weapon. Hooker finished with 233 yards passing and 108 yard rushing. Throwing a touchdown and rushing for a touchdown. He’s the guy who has sped up the development of this offense. The question now is how bad is he hurt.

NOT

Self inflicted mistakes — Tennessee didn’t have to play perfect, but they couldn’t shoot themselves in the foot. They did that way too much. Velus Jones’ muffed punt was an early game killer that cost Tennessee 7 points. In the second half, Tennessee had four possessions down five and a chance to take he lead. Those four possessions had a missed field goal, a first down holding penalty making it 1st and 19. A sacked followed up with a holding penalty making it 2-27, and Joe Milton didn’t throw the ball in the end zone on the final play of the game. Tennessee finished the game with 6 penalties, a missed field goal and a turnover.

Stopping mobile quarterbacks — Florida’s Emory Jones gave Tennessee fits running the ball and Saturday night Matt Corral had a field day rushing for 195 yards on 30 carries.





Pass protection — After giving up 6 sacks against South Caroilna, the Vols gave up 5 on Saturday night and 10 total tackles for loss. Tennessee’s patchwork offensive line was better in the second half, but this offense must protect better and that’s not just the offensive line, that includes tight ends and running backs as well.





Officiating/reviews — Not making any excuses for Tennessee’s loss because they made too many mistakes to overcome but officiating in college football needs vast improvement. The forward progress stopping on the Matt Corral fumble was a terrible call. And of course it’s not a reviewable play. The Jacob Warren catch was clearly spotted wrong even before the review. I want to go back and see how far behind the play the official was who marked the spot and how in the world with every game on TV and the league making millions can you not have a camera on both sidelines following action so you have a replay to see where the ball is.