The Day After
Tennessee couldn’t get it done in one of the more bizarre football games in the history of Neyland Stadium. We review the Vols’ 31-26 loss with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Vol second half defense — Yes, Matt Corral had too many rushing yards. More on that later, but Tim Banks’ unit was good in the second half giving up a touchdown, only allowing 5 first downs. They didn’t give up a pass play of 20 yards and got a turnover. The offense got the ball 4 times in the second half down 5 points and came up empty in all four possessions. Omari Thomas and Byron Young played their best games by far as Vols.
The effort — This team made a truck load of mistakes. Mistakes that cost them the football game, but there’s one thing no one can criticize about this team and that’s how hard they play. Despite the injuries and a thin roster this team has not failed to show up. They just have to help themselves more.
Hendon Hooker — The Vol quarterback was the best offensive weapon. Hooker finished with 233 yards passing and 108 yard rushing. Throwing a touchdown and rushing for a touchdown. He’s the guy who has sped up the development of this offense. The question now is how bad is he hurt.
NOT
Self inflicted mistakes — Tennessee didn’t have to play perfect, but they couldn’t shoot themselves in the foot. They did that way too much. Velus Jones’ muffed punt was an early game killer that cost Tennessee 7 points. In the second half, Tennessee had four possessions down five and a chance to take he lead. Those four possessions had a missed field goal, a first down holding penalty making it 1st and 19. A sacked followed up with a holding penalty making it 2-27, and Joe Milton didn’t throw the ball in the end zone on the final play of the game. Tennessee finished the game with 6 penalties, a missed field goal and a turnover.
Stopping mobile quarterbacks — Florida’s Emory Jones gave Tennessee fits running the ball and Saturday night Matt Corral had a field day rushing for 195 yards on 30 carries.
Pass protection — After giving up 6 sacks against South Caroilna, the Vols gave up 5 on Saturday night and 10 total tackles for loss. Tennessee’s patchwork offensive line was better in the second half, but this offense must protect better and that’s not just the offensive line, that includes tight ends and running backs as well.
Officiating/reviews — Not making any excuses for Tennessee’s loss because they made too many mistakes to overcome but officiating in college football needs vast improvement. The forward progress stopping on the Matt Corral fumble was a terrible call. And of course it’s not a reviewable play. The Jacob Warren catch was clearly spotted wrong even before the review. I want to go back and see how far behind the play the official was who marked the spot and how in the world with every game on TV and the league making millions can you not have a camera on both sidelines following action so you have a replay to see where the ball is.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Milton’s final play — Simply can’t do that. Last time I saw a guy do something like that Chuck Webb ran out of bounds with no time left leaving Tennessee in a 31-31 tie against Colorado. That ball has to be thrown into the end zone.
Jones muffed punt — It was early in the game and yes Tennessee overcame it and had the lead in the first half, but that play was a killer. It cost Tennessee seven points and tons of momentum as the defense got an opening possession stop with he help of penalties and gave the offense a chance for a fast start had the punt not been fumbled.
McGrath’s 49 yard miss — Down 24-19, Chase McGrath missed a 49 yard field goal that would have made it 24-22 and would have meant that all Tennessee needed in the final possession was a field goal to win the game.
The 22 minute delay — It’s just a horrible look for Tennessee when the Chancellor and AD have to issue a statement over fan behavior as does the league commissioner. It’s the lasting memory of the game which is just bad. One would think that in the interest of team safety that Tennessee doesn’t have to look a putting Tennessee back on the east side in front of he students like they were for many years.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
12 for 105, 7 first downs. —Matt Corral’s running yards on 3rd and 4th down. Tennessee’s defense couldn’t get him on the ground and off the field on possession downs.
70% — After going just 2 of 7 on third down in the first half, Tennessee was 7 of 10 in the second half. Their three failed conversion tries were a 3-10, 3-17, and the controversial 3-27.
10 of 13 —Tennessee crossed into Ole Miss territory 10 times on Saturday and only got points on 4 of the 10 possessions.
1— Number of plays by the Vol offense of 30+ yards. Coming into the game Tennessee had 17. The Vol offense couldn’t hit the home run plays that they have had the last two weeks.
GAMEBALL
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker was trying to will his team to a win with the help of the second half defense. In the second half Hooker rushed for 125 yards and threw for 134.
BIGGEST CONCERN/QUESTION MOVING FORWARD
Hendon Hooker’s health. Tennessee is beat up all over the place and so the overall team health is a concern, but Hooker’s health is paramount for this teams continued growth.
That’s the biggest question.