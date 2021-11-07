Tennessee and Kentucky played in a playstation classic that saw 87 points and 1073 yards. We review the Vols’ 45-42 win over the ‘Cats with The Day After .

HOT

Hendon Hooker —Tennessee’s quarterback keeps on ballin’. Hooker was 15 of 20 for 316, and 4 touchdowns. His legs were factor as he rushed for 63 yards if you take out the sack yardage. With the sacks he netted 47 yards. The North Carolina continues to just play terrific football and is the reason this team will be favored to win seven regular season games.

Cedric Tillman — Tillman had 4 first half catches with three coming in the final :16 seconds to set up the key field goal. Tillman had two in the second half on the same drive and they two terrific catches including one for 6 yards and a score. He finished with 6 catches for 79 yards and a terrific night.

Kickoff return — Admittedly, I’m not sure why Tennessee fair catches anything that’s in the field of play. Velus Jones decided to return one kick and returned it 31 yards plus a 15 yard penalty added on. Jimmy Holiday had a 33 yard return. Both set the Vols up in Kentucky territory and both drives resulted in touchdowns. I vote no fair catches if the ball is not in the end zone.

Second half run defense — After giving up 147 yards on 27 carries in the first half, Tennessee’s defense was better in the second half giving up 78 yards on 22 carries. Tennessee wasn’t great against the run, but they were certainly better in their gaps in the second half and they tackled a bit better.

NOT

Third down defense — It’s a broken record, but this defense continues to struggle on third down. Kentucky converted 12 of 17 third downs for the game. They were 13 of 21 on third and fourth down combined. In the fourth quarter, the defense when they blitzed got stops as Kentucky was just 3 of 8 on possession downs in the final 15 minutes. In the first three quarters, Kentucky was 9 of 13 on possession downs. Third downs are killing this defense.

Tackling — I don’t have the numbers, but Tennessee’s defense coming off a bye week struggled tackling. Tennessee only recorded 3 TFL’s and they were all on quarterback sacks. Tennessee’s starting linebackers finished with 28 tackles, but they missed a bunch of tackles as well.