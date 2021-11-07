The Day After
Tennessee and Kentucky played in a playstation classic that saw 87 points and 1073 yards. We review the Vols’ 45-42 win over the ‘Cats with The Day After.
HOT AND NOT
HOT
Hendon Hooker —Tennessee’s quarterback keeps on ballin’. Hooker was 15 of 20 for 316, and 4 touchdowns. His legs were factor as he rushed for 63 yards if you take out the sack yardage. With the sacks he netted 47 yards. The North Carolina continues to just play terrific football and is the reason this team will be favored to win seven regular season games.
Cedric Tillman — Tillman had 4 first half catches with three coming in the final :16 seconds to set up the key field goal. Tillman had two in the second half on the same drive and they two terrific catches including one for 6 yards and a score. He finished with 6 catches for 79 yards and a terrific night.
Kickoff return — Admittedly, I’m not sure why Tennessee fair catches anything that’s in the field of play. Velus Jones decided to return one kick and returned it 31 yards plus a 15 yard penalty added on. Jimmy Holiday had a 33 yard return. Both set the Vols up in Kentucky territory and both drives resulted in touchdowns. I vote no fair catches if the ball is not in the end zone.
Second half run defense — After giving up 147 yards on 27 carries in the first half, Tennessee’s defense was better in the second half giving up 78 yards on 22 carries. Tennessee wasn’t great against the run, but they were certainly better in their gaps in the second half and they tackled a bit better.
NOT
Third down defense — It’s a broken record, but this defense continues to struggle on third down. Kentucky converted 12 of 17 third downs for the game. They were 13 of 21 on third and fourth down combined. In the fourth quarter, the defense when they blitzed got stops as Kentucky was just 3 of 8 on possession downs in the final 15 minutes. In the first three quarters, Kentucky was 9 of 13 on possession downs. Third downs are killing this defense.
Tackling — I don’t have the numbers, but Tennessee’s defense coming off a bye week struggled tackling. Tennessee only recorded 3 TFL’s and they were all on quarterback sacks. Tennessee’s starting linebackers finished with 28 tackles, but they missed a bunch of tackles as well.
DEFINING MOMENTS
Alontae Taylor pick six — Leading 31-28, Tennessee got some much needed separation and forced Kentucky into catch up mode when senior Alontae Taylor stepped in front of Wan’Dale Robinson and went 56 yards for a pick six.
Final defensive set of downs — Tennessee’s defense never forced Kentucky to punt. After a 35 yard field goal miss by Chase McGrath, the game was on the defense. Tim Banks’ unit inexcusably gave up a 4th and 24, but rallied to force four incompletions thanks to pressure upfront. It was Matthew Butler, Caleb Tremblay and Jeremy Banks up the gut in Will Levis’ face that forced the errant throws as Banks' blitzed heavy in the final few downs.
Stealing 3 at the end of the first half — Tennessee got a stop on 4th and 4 at the Vol 39 with :16 seconds to go in the half. Hook went 3 for 3 hitting Cedric Tillman three times for 8, 13, and 14 (on a terrific catch) on the short side of the field. With two seconds on the clock McGrath hit a 43 yard field goal and gave the Vols a 3 point half time lead. Three points that were the difference in the game.
Javonta Payton for 75 yards on play #1 — For all the talk about Kentucky not allowing the ball over their head and not giving up big plays, the Vol offense set the tone on the first play from scrimmage when Payton thanks to great blocks by Velus Jones and Princeton Fant took a receiver screen to the house.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
5 —Number of Tennessee scoring drives that were under a minute in time of possession. The Vols longest scoring drive was 2:36.
5— Number of offense plays for the Vol offense of 30+ yards. Coming into the game, Kentucky had given up just 6 plays of 30+ yards on the year. Tennessee now has 25 snaps of 30+ yards and 15 of them have been touchdowns.
9.8 — The average yards per play by the Vol offense and they averaged an amazing 21.1 yards per completion.
292 — Total number of snaps played by the defense the last three games. Kentucky had 99 offensive snaps. Ole Miss had 101 and Alabama had 92 offensive snaps. Defense can't get off he field on third down.
GAMEBALL
Let’s give out two gameballs. Hendon Hooker was fabulous yet again with a career high 316 yards and 4 more touchdowns.For the season, Hooker has 21 TD's and 2 INT's.
The other game ball goes to Alontae Taylor. Tennessee’s defense struggled all night, but Taylor made the game changing play in the third quarter with his 56 yard pick six.
BIGGEST CONCERN/QUESTION MOVING FORWARD
This offense continues to improve and roll along. The passing game is growing and Hendon Hooker’s stock continues to climb.
This offense can score. They have done it against everyone. Doing it against Georgia is a different challenge.
But the offensive question moving forward is the health of the running back position. Tennessee was without their top two backs forcing freshman Jaylen Wright into action. Wright ran the ball well, but struggled in pass protection.
Defensively, let’s face it back in the summer this is kind of the defense we thought we would see this year. This unit has overachieved all year, but struggled Saturday night. Tennessee’s Tim Banks got aggressive in the fourth quarter blitzing Will Levis and it won them the game.
This unit has to tackle better. And they have to find some kind of defense in the middle of the field. The Vol safeties have coverage struggles as do the linebackers.