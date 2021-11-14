Tennessee started fast but couldn’t keep pace as they fell to Georgia 41-17. We review the Vols’ loss with The Day After.

HOT AND NOT

HOT The first quarter — Tennessee did have a three and out where they failed to covert 3rd and 1, but they also had two scoring drives as they opened the game on a 10 play 77 yard touchdown drive and they had a 13 play 75 yard field goal drive. The 10 points are the most that Georgia has given up this season in the first quarter. On the year, Tennessee has now scored 148 points in the first quarter. Cedric Tillman — The Las Vegas native continues to thrive in this offense. Tillman was the Vols best player Saturday. He had 10 catches for 200 yards and another touchdown. He now has a touchdown in the last 4 games and has 5 in the last 6. In the last 5 games, Tillman has 36 catches for 574 yards and 4 touchdowns. NOT Redzone offense — For Tennessee to have a chance to win they had to capitalize on opportunities. Going 3 for 5 in the redzone is not doing that. Tennessee scored a touchdown and a field goal in their first two redzone trips in the first quarter, but failed in the redzone to open the second half when they had a chance to pull within one score. Then down 34-10 in the fourth quarter, Tennessee failed again on fourth down in the redzone. The Vols ran 20 plays inside the Georgia 20 and tallied 33 total yards. The second quarter — After a great opening quarter, the second quarter was a disaster for the Vols. Georgia dominated outscoring the Vols 17-0. They out gained them 191-25 and the Vols turned it over. It was a disaster quarter. Turnovers — We noted in 10 things leading up to the game that Tennessee couldn’t shoot themselves in the foot which meant they couldn’t have turnovers. But the Vols did turning it over twice which Georgia turned into two touchdowns.



DEFINING MOMENTS

Hendon Hooker’s interception — With the game tied at 10, Tennessee was trying to answer Georgia’s field goal when Hendon Hooker on third down throw a pass right to Georgia’s Derion Kendrick setting Georgia up at the Vol 40 yard line. Five plays later they were in the end zone and had their first lead. First offensive drive of the second half — After the Vol defense got a must stop to open the second half, Tennessee drove to the Georgia 17 yard line but Hookers 4th and 4 pass had no chance and the Vols came away with no points keeping the margin 14 points. Hooker and Keyton just miss -- Down 17-10 with 4:30 to go in the half, Ramel Keyton playing for the injured Javonta Peyton got behind the corner back but could haul in a ball just out side his reach. Vols ended up punting three snaps later and Georgia scores to make it 24-10 at the half. The opening possession — The Vols have been good to start games and they were good again on Saturday going 77 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Tennessee overcame missing a deep ball to Velus Jones. Jones made a great play on a 9 yard touchdown pass.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

40 — Stetson Bennett’s rush total as Bennett had 8 carries for 40 yards including a 9 yard run. In the Vols 5 losses the quarterbacks now have 440 yards rushing on 73 attempts. 39 — Number of sacks given up by the Vol offense in 9 games this season. The Vol qb’s were sacked 6 times by the ‘Dawgs Saturday night. 3 — Number of 50+ yard receptions by Cedric Tillman the last three games. Tillman has catch at least one pass of 20+ yards in the last 6 games. 6 for #6 — Defensive end Byron Young has at least one tackle for loss or sack in six straight games as he continues to get better and better every game.

GAMEBALL

The game ball goes to receiver Cedric Tillman. No one saw this kind of production coming from the Las Vegas native. The reality is that he is the most complete receiver on the team. He can beat press man coverage. He can catch the ball in traffic. He can catch the 50-50 ball and he has shown the ability to get behind defensive backs. He joined elite company Saturday night as he amassed 200 yards receiving.

BIGGEST QUESTION/CONCERN. MOVING FORWARD